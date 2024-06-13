310Babii Given Platinum Plaque for "Soak City" at High School Graduation

310Babii received two accolades at his high school graduation.
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles rapper collected both his high school diploma and a platinum plaque for his hit single “Soak City (Do It).” The teen posted a video to Instagram of him receiving the certification and his peers cheering him on as school administrators congratulated him. 310Babii recorded the song during his senior year of high school.
According to TMZ, the song has garnered over 100 million streams since its arrival last year. The young rapper is also quite impressive, as he went on tour while still in school, and received a 3.16 GPA. He also performed at Rolling Loud, Coachella, the NBA Finals, and Summer Jam.
In May, 310Babii released his latest single, “Rock Your Hips,” which Kai Cenat recently played on his livestream for over 400,000 viewers.
Complex also named 310Babii a rapper to watch in 2024.