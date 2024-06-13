310Babii Given Platinum Plaque for "Soak City" at High School Graduation

According to TMZ, the song has garnered over 100 million streams since its arrival last year. The young rapper is also quite impressive, as he went on tour while still in school, and received a 3.16 GPA. He also performed at Rolling Loud, Coachella, the NBA Finals, and Summer Jam.

In May, 310Babii released his latest single, “Rock Your Hips,” which Kai Cenat recently played on his livestream for over 400,000 viewers.

Complex also named 310Babii a rapper to watch in 2024.