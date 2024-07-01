Watch Gunna Get Confronted by Man Calling Him a 'Rat' at BET Awards

Young Thug and Gunna were among those arrested and charged in a Fulton County RICO indictment in 2022. In December of that year, Gunna was released after entering an Alford plea.

The confrontation arrives days after Gunna confirmed he's still signed to Thug's YSL label in a recent interview for Spotify's RapCaviar.

"I’m still signed to YSL," Gunna shared. "I’m still providing. We still pushing. No paperwork has been changed. So it’s like, whatever’s been getting and how we’ve been pushing this shit, it’s still going."

One of Wun, Gunna’s latest studio album, was released through YSL and 300 in May.