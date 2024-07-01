Watch Gunna Get Confronted by Man Calling Him a 'Rat' at BET Awards

Gunna's appearance at the 2024 BET Awards kicked off wiith a bizarre interaction on the red carpet.
As seen in the below clip, a man filmed himself confronting the YSL rapper and calling him a "rat" on the red carpet of this year's BET Awards on Sunday.
“Gunna Wunna, man. You can’t be in the city doing all that ratting shit,” the man said. “You rat ass n***a.” The stranger captioned the short video: “Don’t come to LA. We not messin with no (rat emoji), #FreeThug #stopsnitchin #gunna #ysl.”
Young Thug and Gunna were among those arrested and charged in a Fulton County RICO indictment in 2022. In December of that year, Gunna was released after entering an Alford plea.
The confrontation arrives days after Gunna confirmed he's still signed to Thug's YSL label in a recent interview for Spotify's RapCaviar.
"I’m still signed to YSL," Gunna shared. "I’m still providing. We still pushing. No paperwork has been changed. So it’s like, whatever’s been getting and how we’ve been pushing this shit, it’s still going."
One of Wun, Gunna’s latest studio album, was released through YSL and 300 in May.