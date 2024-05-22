Gunna's new clothing brand, P by Gunna, will be exclusively released through the popular clothing store BoohooMAN.
The announcement was made on Wednesday when BoohooMAN shared a post on its Instagram page of models wearing several pieces from P by Gunna. The caption reads, "A closer look at the @pbygunna collection, exclusively available at boohooMAN →🅿️★ June 5th."
Those looking to get their hands on the collection can do an early sign-up over on the official BoohooMAN website. Last week, billboards for P by Gunna began popping up in New York City following the release of the rapper's new album, One of Wun.
Gunna then confirmed he would be releasing a clothing line by activating the brand's official Instagram page. Not much else is known about the brand besides the logo featuring a star-inspired P and the apparel, including an assortment of racing jackets, baggy bottoms, and more. There are also 1993 logos, in honor of the year Gunna was born.
"Today I got on the P-Star jacket designed by me," the rapper said in one of the videos shared on the P by Gunna Instagram page. "I got a collection coming out...you could say this is my brand. This is my creation."
Gunna's new album One of Wun debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The project is a follow-up to his 2023 record A Gift & a Curse, which moved 91,000 units in its first week while also becoming the sixth top-10 album in his career.
One of Wun is led by the singles "Prada Dem" and "WhatsApp (Wassam)," along with guest appearances by Offset, Normani, Leon Bridges, and Roddy Ricch.