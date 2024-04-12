Kanye West Lowers Asking Price on Gutted Malibu Home by $14 Million

Kanye West has lowered the asking price on his gutted Malibu mansion by $14 million.

TMZ reports Ye, who bought the home in 2021 for $57 million before listing it on the market last year for $53 million, has slashed the price to $39 million.

The 4,000-square-foot residence has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean. However, the house is missing enteriors, which Kanye removed last year, leaving it completely gutted.

Days after first listing the estate in December, Kanye claimed he was selling the mansion because of the gray-colored walls that line the half-renovated home.

"Ye prefers earth tones, muddy colors from silt to loam but never too cold and nothing visually draining like a clay," the source told Daily Mail. "Architects and designers working for Ye have in the past been dispatched to collect soil samples from the UK, France and elsewhere as color references for his iconic looks."

Meanwhile, the Malibu home was also at the center of a lawsuit between Ye and former contractor Tony Saxon, who sued the rapper for labor code violations, $1 million in unpaid wages, and damages.

Saxon claimed he was "project manager, caretaker, and 24/7 security" and worked 16-hour shifts while also sleeping on the floor. Ye subsequently denied the allegations in a statement through his attorneys.