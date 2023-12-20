Kanye West Lists $53 Million Asking Price for Malibu Beach Mansion After Gutting for Reno Project

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is putting his Malibu beach home on the market.
According to TMZ, Ye has listed the 4,000 square feet mansion he was planning on remodeling with Tadao Ando for $53 million. The 46-year-old rapper first bought the property for $57 million back in 2021.
Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim taking charge of the listing.
However, the men may have some work ahead of them in getting the property into escrow. Renovations were made by Ye that left the property gutted, having removed all the windows and electricity, according to TMZ.
As previously reported, Ye is being sued by a former employee, a property manager named Tony Saxon who was originally hired in 2021, over unpaid wages and damages after being allegedly fired in retaliation over safety complaints. Saxon was hired to oversee the Malibu mansion’s remodeling, and the two men reportedly had a falling out over Ye’s insistence on removing plumbing, electrical, and HVAC.
“The interior finishes have been removed, and this creates an unbelievably rare opportunity to buy a Picasso on the water with the ability to restore it to your own specific standards, with modern technology and excellence,” Oppenheim told TMZ.
The news of the sale comes on the heels of Ye delivering a diatribe touching on subjects ranging from Hitler to Drake as he celebrated his upcoming joint album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures. His controversial comments appear to be part of a repeating cycle, as noted by Complex’s Jordan Rose, where Ye is routinely canceled and then forgiven.