Kanye West Lists $53 Million Asking Price for Malibu Beach Mansion After Gutting for Reno Project

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is putting his Malibu beach home on the market.

According to TMZ, Ye has listed the 4,000 square feet mansion he was planning on remodeling with Tadao Ando for $53 million. The 46-year-old rapper first bought the property for $57 million back in 2021.

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim taking charge of the listing.

However, the men may have some work ahead of them in getting the property into escrow. Renovations were made by Ye that left the property gutted, having removed all the windows and electricity, according to TMZ.