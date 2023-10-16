Cam'ron Throws Shade at Chris Paul Joining Warriors in New Freestyle Over Lil Yachty and J. Cole's "The Secret Recipe"

Cam'ron has returned with a new freestyle over the beat of Lil Yachty’s recent J. Cole-featuring single "The Secret Recipe."

Killa Cam hopped on Instagram on Monday to share a video of the freestyle. The clip begins with Cole's verse on the original song, where he mentions Cam and the Dipset rapper's It Is What It Is co-host Mase. "My table set, I dine on your favorite, one verse'll take his breath/I prolly put more n***as on pause than Cam and Mason Beth."

The highlight of Cam'ron's verse sees the Harlem native throw shade at Chris Paul, who in June was traded to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole. According to Cam, the aging point guard will have a diminished role on the star-laden Warriors.

"Say what I want, 'It Is What It Is'/Don't care who take offense/Like Chris Paul y'all on Golden State, it don't make no sense/Unless he second unit, when the game start, he play the bench," he raps.