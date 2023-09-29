Lil Yachty and J. Cole Unite on New Single and Video "The Secret Recipe"

Lil Yachty’s looking to continue a damn near flawless run with an unexpected J. Cole collaboration filled with live instrumentation and introspective bars.

The new Yachty/AMD Visuals co-directed video for “The Secret Recipe” sees the Let’s Start Here creator lock in comfortably with the 16-time Grammy-nominated Cole, who we last heard in August alongside Gucci Mane on Mike Will Made-It’s “There I Go.” In addition to the exciting deviation that was Yachty’s latest album, the 26-year-old has powered through the year with singles like “Strike (Holster)” and, just a month ago, “Tesla.”

But circling back to that word for a second, "unexpected." Talking to Complex’s Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo this week, Lil Boat—who just embarked on his 39-date Field Trip Tour—reminded fans, “I’m just an artist, and you should never expect anything because I will always do something unexpected. Just don't expect it. … You know, I hate to disappoint, but I'm here to disappoint if you start expecting shit.”