Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift Are ‘Too Poor’ to Make the Forbes 400

Swift built her fortune primarily through music and touring, including the $2 billion-grossing Eras Tour, a catalog valued as high as $864 million, and roughly $125 million in real estate.

Winfrey’s estimated $3.4 billion fortune fell about $1 billion short, while Swift’s $2.1 billion net worth joined those of Sam Altman, Tim Cook, and Meg Whitman below the cutoff.

Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift missed the Forbes 400 as its entry threshold climbed to $4.4 billion, leaving a record 590 American billionaires outside the ranking.

Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift have enough money to buy almost anything—except a place on the new Forbes 400. The media titan and pop superstar are among a record 590 American billionaires who failed to crack the publication’s annual ranking of the country’s 400 wealthiest people, with the entry price surging to an eye-watering $4.4 billion. According to Business Insider, Winfrey, worth an estimated $3.4 billion, fell approximately $1 billion short of the list. Swift’s estimated $2 billion fortune, meanwhile, does not get her halfway to the cutoff. Even former eBay CEO Meg Whitman narrowly missed the list with $4.2 billion, while OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and former Apple CEO Tim Cook were left out with fortunes of $3.3 billion and $3 billion, respectively. Forbes collectively branded the 590 billionaires who missed the cut as “too poor” for the ranking.

For Swift, the snub comes as her fortune grows at a speed rarely seen in entertainment. She became a billionaire in 2023 and has since doubled her estimated net worth, making her the world’s richest female musician. Unlike celebrities who reached billionaire status largely through outside beauty, fashion, or liquor brands, Swift became the first musician to build a ten-figure fortune primarily from songs and live performances. Nearly $800 million of her wealth reportedly comes from touring and royalties, fueled by the record-breaking Eras Tour and her enormous streaming numbers. The Eras Tour generated more than $2 billion in global ticket sales, while her catalog has been valued between $600 million and $864 million. Swift also owns about $125 million in real estate across New York, Nashville, Beverly Hills, and Rhode Island. Her decision to rerecord her first six albums redirected listeners toward music she controlled before she ultimately reacquired the original masters and publishing rights. “Money is the only thing that can buy you a spot on The Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans—but it takes a lot of it,” Forbes wealth reporter Kirk Ogunrinde wrote.

This year’s $4.4 billion floor represents a $600 million increase from 2025, when 500 American billionaires were excluded. One year later, another 90 have joined them outside the velvet rope.