Ed Sheeran’s Cousin Unloads on Him Amid Macklemore Fallout: ‘He’s a Coward’

And that was merely the opening shot.

The British rapper and producer, known professionally as Alonestar, called Ed a “coward,” attacked his character, and declared that fans were finally seeing through his public image. “Finally it’s all coming out!” Jethro wrote on Instagram . “I’m ashamed of my Cousin Ed.”

Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour crisis has officially become a family matter. As the singer faces mounting backlash over Macklemore’s removal from the tour, his cousin Jethro Sheeran has entered the fight with years of grievances and no interest in keeping them private.

Jethro accused Ed of being a “selfish individual with malicious, cunning ways” and claimed the superstar mocked his mental health, hurt him financially, and personally intervened to remove their collaborative songs from streaming services.

Neither Ed nor Warner Music has publicly responded to those allegations as of this writing.

Jethro also made clear that he does not consider himself a distant relative chasing attention. The first cousins worked together early in their careers on songs including “Raise Em Up,” “Real Life” and “All Falls Down.”

Jethro claimed he brought Ed into his first studio, put him onstage, and supported him when he was bullied at school.

“He only cared about himself,” Jethro alleged, accusing Ed of manufacturing agreeable narratives to protect private bookings and brand relationships. He suggested the Macklemore controversy was simply another example.

Macklemore was removed from his remaining U.S. dates of Ed’s tour after shouting “Free Palestine,” performing “Hind’s Hall,” and displaying images from Gaza during two MetLife Stadium shows. Multiple venue operators reportedly refused to host concerts with him on the lineup.

Ed has maintained that promoter Messina Touring Group made the final decision after negotiations with the venues failed. Jethro rejected that explanation.

“He’s dropped Macklemore himself—I believe 100%,” he wrote. “He’s a coward.”

Jethro is not alone in placing responsibility on Ed. Ms. Rachel said the singer had an opportunity to prove artists would not be “bullied into punishing people for supporting Palestine.”

“Instead he caved,” the children’s educator wrote. She also argued that “silence during a genocide is not neutral.”

Colin Kaepernick focused on the financial power behind the decision. Macklemore claimed New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, whose company owns Gillette Stadium, persuaded other stadium operators to reject him.

Kraft confirmed opposing Macklemore’s appearance at Gillette but said the decision concerned rhetoric and imagery he considered antisemitic—not support for Palestinians.

Kaepernick, who previously accused NFL owners of conspiring to keep him out of the league following his protests against police brutality, said the Macklemore dispute exposed the same machinery.

“They are willing to collude,” Kaepernick told MeidasTouch. “They are openly colluding.”