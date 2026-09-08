Life

Brooklyn’s West Indian Day Parade Draws Estimated 1 Million for Caribbean Celebration

Eastern Parkway erupted with flags, feathered costumes, music and food as J’Ouvert launched a vibrant Labor Day tribute to Caribbean culture.

Brooklyn's West Indian Day Parade Celebrates the Culture
Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • An estimated 1 million people filled Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway for the West Indian Day Parade, celebrating Caribbean culture with flags, feathered costumes, music, dancing, and food.
  • Mayor Zohran Mamdani returned as honorary grand marshal and praised the Caribbean diaspora as essential to New York City’s identity.
  • J’Ouvert opened the Labor Day festivities at 6 a.m., followed by the main parade from 11 a.m. to about 5 p.m.

Brooklyn’s West Indian Day Parade brought an estimated 1 million people to Eastern Parkway on Labor Day, filling the borough with Caribbean flags, elaborate costumes, music, dancing, and food for one of New York City’s largest annual cultural celebrations.

According to NY 1, this year’s theme was “MAS,” short for “music, action and soul,” and all three were on display throughout the festivities. Flags representing more than a dozen Caribbean nations and territories lined the route as masqueraders in feathered costumes moved through Brooklyn, and spectators packed the parkway.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani also joined the celebration, returning to an event that had served as an important campaign stop just one year earlier. Speaking at a breakfast, Mamdani highlighted the Caribbean diaspora’s influence on the city.

“It is a mosaic of a diaspora that has given this city so much,” he said, adding that New York “would not be the city we love were it not also for this diaspora.”

His appearance marked a notable shift in the political scene around the 2025 parade. Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa all attended that year while campaigning for mayor, turning the massive Labor Day gathering into another opportunity to meet New Yorkers ahead of the election.

Cuomo praised the West Indian community at the time, saying its “culture, contributions, and resilience are woven into the very fabric of what makes New York, New York.”

This Labor Day, Mamdani returned to Eastern Parkway as mayor and honorary parade grand marshal, rather than mayoral hopeful.

The celebration itself remains rooted in a tradition that stretches back decades. The West Indian American Day Carnival Association was established in 1967, and its annual programming celebrates Caribbean culture, history, music, food and traditions.

J’Ouvert kicked off Labor Day’s events at 6 a.m. and continued until 11 a.m., when the main parade began. The West Indian Day Parade then carried the festivities through the afternoon before ending around 5 p.m.

The 2025 edition had also drawn more than 1 million people but unfolded under an especially visible NYPD security operation. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch called it the department’s largest deployment of that year, surpassing even Times Square on New Year’s Eve and the city’s Fourth of July celebrations.

Thousands of officers were assigned to the area, including members of the NYPD Emergency Service Unit, while spectators passed through 13 security checkpoints.

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