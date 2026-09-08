Brooklyn’s West Indian Day Parade Draws Estimated 1 Million for Caribbean Celebration

J’Ouvert opened the Labor Day festivities at 6 a.m., followed by the main parade from 11 a.m. to about 5 p.m.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani returned as honorary grand marshal and praised the Caribbean diaspora as essential to New York City’s identity.

An estimated 1 million people filled Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway for the West Indian Day Parade, celebrating Caribbean culture with flags, feathered costumes, music, dancing, and food.

Brooklyn’s West Indian Day Parade brought an estimated 1 million people to Eastern Parkway on Labor Day, filling the borough with Caribbean flags, elaborate costumes, music, dancing, and food for one of New York City’s largest annual cultural celebrations. According to NY 1, this year’s theme was “MAS,” short for “music, action and soul,” and all three were on display throughout the festivities. Flags representing more than a dozen Caribbean nations and territories lined the route as masqueraders in feathered costumes moved through Brooklyn, and spectators packed the parkway.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani also joined the celebration, returning to an event that had served as an important campaign stop just one year earlier. Speaking at a breakfast, Mamdani highlighted the Caribbean diaspora’s influence on the city. “It is a mosaic of a diaspora that has given this city so much,” he said, adding that New York “would not be the city we love were it not also for this diaspora.” His appearance marked a notable shift in the political scene around the 2025 parade. Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa all attended that year while campaigning for mayor, turning the massive Labor Day gathering into another opportunity to meet New Yorkers ahead of the election.

Cuomo praised the West Indian community at the time, saying its “culture, contributions, and resilience are woven into the very fabric of what makes New York, New York.” This Labor Day, Mamdani returned to Eastern Parkway as mayor and honorary parade grand marshal, rather than mayoral hopeful. The celebration itself remains rooted in a tradition that stretches back decades. The West Indian American Day Carnival Association was established in 1967, and its annual programming celebrates Caribbean culture, history, music, food and traditions.