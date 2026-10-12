Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer John Paris' Spinal Cord Injury Revealed After 2-Month Hospital Stay

The 58-year-old musician has played with Earth, Wind & Fire since 2001, and his hospitalization interrupted the group’s Sing a Song All Night Long tour with Lionel Richie.

Paris was uninsured when the Aug. 6 medical emergency occurred, and his family says the fundraiser’s $100,000-plus total may not cover his lengthy rehabilitation and continuing care.

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris entered rehabilitation after a spinal cord injury, two major surgeries, two medically induced comas, and more than two months in the hospital.

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris suffered a spinal cord injury during a medical emergency that left him hospitalized for more than two months, his family has revealed. The 58-year-old musician, who underwent two major surgeries and was placed in medically induced comas twice, has finally been transferred to rehabilitation. But the latest update raises new questions about the extent of his injuries and what recovery will look like. In a statement shared through the GoFundMe established to support Paris and his wife, Kathy Merrick, his family confirmed that the drummer is no longer hospitalized but faces a lengthy rehabilitation process. "This is a milestone we have prayed for — but it is not the end of John's journey," the statement read. "In many ways, a new one is just beginning."

The update also revealed that Paris was uninsured when his medical emergency occurred, a detail his family had previously kept private. What began as a fundraiser to help Merrick remain in San Francisco during her husband's hospitalization has become an effort to address the mounting costs of his treatment. "John's prolonged hospitalization, spinal cord injury, rehabilitation and continuing medical needs have created a financial situation far beyond what we anticipated when Standing With John began," the organizers explained. The fundraiser has now surpassed $100,000, but questions remain about how much of Paris' medical care will ultimately be covered. "Kathy and John are pursuing every available source of assistance, including Medicare and workers' compensation, but what ultimately will be covered remains unresolved," the statement continued. "Meanwhile, John's care continues." Paris' medical ordeal began Aug. 6, when Earth Wind & Fire abruptly canceled its scheduled performance with Lionel Richie at San Francisco's Chase Center. Emergency responders were called following what authorities described as a cardiac incident, and the drummer was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

"John has spent a lifetime giving us music," the fundraising statement concluded. "Now let's help John on the long road home."