Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer John Paris Leaves Hospital After Two Comas, Enters Rehab

Key Takeaways
- Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris has entered rehabilitation after two major surgeries, two medically induced comas, and a spinal cord injury kept him hospitalized for two months.
- Paris suffered a cardiac emergency minutes before the band’s Aug. 6 concert with Lionel Richie in San Francisco, and his family says he still faces a long road toward regaining independence.
- Because Paris lacked medical insurance when the emergency occurred, his family launched a GoFundMe with a $110,000 goal while pursuing Medicare and workers’ compensation.
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris is out of the hospital after a medical emergency left him fighting for his life for two months. The 58-year-old musician has entered rehabilitation following two major surgeries, two medically induced comas, and a spinal cord injury. But while his release from the hospital marks a significant breakthrough, his family says he still faces a difficult recovery.
According to People, the update came Thursday, Oct. 8, through a GoFundMe supporting Paris and his wife, Kathy Merrick. "Reaching rehabilitation is a victory," the statement read. "But John still has a long road ahead as he works toward regaining as much independence as possible and, ultimately, returning home."
The family also revealed that Paris suffered a spinal cord injury during his medical ordeal, although the extent of the damage and its long-term effects have not been disclosed.
Paris has spent the past two months receiving treatment in San Francisco after suffering a medical emergency just minutes before Earth Wind & Fire was scheduled to perform with Lionel Richie at Chase Center on Aug. 6.
Emergency crews responded to what authorities described as a "cardiac incident," transporting the drummer to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The concert was abruptly postponed, with the band initially telling fans only that a member had experienced a medical emergency.
The situation quickly became more serious. Paris underwent two major surgeries and was placed in a medically induced coma. He eventually regained consciousness, but rising blood pressure and breathing difficulties forced doctors to sedate him a second time.
During one brief period of consciousness, Paris recognized his wife and asked, "Where's Kathy?" He then turned to a close friend and cracked, "Get me outta here man!"
Now the family faces another major challenge: paying for his treatment. The latest fundraiser update revealed that Paris did not have medical insurance when the emergency occurred, leaving him and Merrick confronting substantial expenses from his hospitalization and rehabilitation.
"Kathy and John are pursuing every available source of assistance, including Medicare and workers' compensation, but what ultimately will be covered remains unresolved," the statement explained. The GoFundMe has set a $110,000 goal to help cover the mounting financial burden.
Paris, who joined Earth Wind & Fire in 2001, has spent 25 years performing with the legendary group behind hits including "September," "Let's Groove" and "Shining Star."
His hospitalization also came during a particularly difficult stretch for the band's Sing a Song All Night Long tour with Lionel Richie.
The 77-year-old singer experienced his own medical setbacks, including a dizzy spell that forced him to cut short the tour's June opener and a separate hospitalization in August following dehydration.