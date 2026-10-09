Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer John Paris Leaves Hospital After Two Comas, Enters Rehab

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris is out of the hospital after a medical emergency left him fighting for his life for two months. The 58-year-old musician has entered rehabilitation following two major surgeries, two medically induced comas, and a spinal cord injury. But while his release from the hospital marks a significant breakthrough, his family says he still faces a difficult recovery.

According to People, the update came Thursday, Oct. 8, through a GoFundMe supporting Paris and his wife, Kathy Merrick. "Reaching rehabilitation is a victory," the statement read. "But John still has a long road ahead as he works toward regaining as much independence as possible and, ultimately, returning home."

The family also revealed that Paris suffered a spinal cord injury during his medical ordeal, although the extent of the damage and its long-term effects have not been disclosed.