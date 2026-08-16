Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer John Paris in Induced Coma After Health Emergency

A GoFundMe for Paris and his wife has raised over $70,000, and his crisis is the second major health scare to disrupt the Sing a Song All Night Long tour after Lionel Richie’s onstage dizziness in June.

Paris briefly woke up, joked with family and friends at his bedside, and has since shown small responses to music, while doctors keep him sedated and closely monitor his condition.

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris, 58, was hospitalized for a cardiac incident before an Aug. 6 San Francisco show and is now in a medically induced coma after suffering high blood pressure and breathing problems.

Earth Wind & Fire drummer John Paris has been placed in a medically induced coma as doctors continue treating him following the medical emergency that forced the group to postpone a San Francisco concert at the last minute. The 58-year-old musician remains hospitalized more than a week after the August 6 emergency, with those closest to him now sharing new details about the seriousness of his condition. According to USA Today, doctors sedated Paris after he developed high blood pressure and difficulty breathing. A Facebook page was created by singer Shelly Clark White, wife of Earth Wind & Fire bassist Verdine White, along with her husband and longtime friend Tazz Cole, to share the updates. “Over the past several days, we have intentionally kept many details of John’s condition private out of respect for him and his family,” the statement read. “As information has begun to circulate publicly, we feel it’s important that everyone hears the story directly from us.”

Before his condition worsened, Paris briefly regained consciousness with his wife, Kathy Merrick, daughter Kyla and others at his bedside. According to the update, he opened his eyes and immediately asked, “Where’s Kathy?” After seeing her, he spotted friend Eddie and joked, “Get me outta here man!”

Those close to Paris described the exchange as a welcome glimpse of his familiar personality, but said it was short-lived. His blood pressure subsequently climbed, and he struggled to breathe, prompting doctors to sedate him while they worked to stabilize his condition. “Today, John remains resting under sedation while his medical team carefully monitors him and determines the safest path forward,” the update continued. His loved ones said there have still been encouraging moments, including slight responses when music is played near him. “For a man whose life has been devoted to music, those moments have been incredibly meaningful to everyone at his bedside,” they wrote. A GoFundMe launched to support Paris and Merrick has raised more than $70,000 as of Aug. 15. Paris’ hospitalization began shortly before Earth Wind & Fire was scheduled to perform with Lionel Richie at San Francisco’s Chase Center. The group canceled minutes before taking the stage, citing a “medical emergency involving a member of our band.”