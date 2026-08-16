Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer John Paris in Induced Coma After Health Emergency

Key Takeaways
- Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris, 58, was hospitalized for a cardiac incident before an Aug. 6 San Francisco show and is now in a medically induced coma after suffering high blood pressure and breathing problems.
- Paris briefly woke up, joked with family and friends at his bedside, and has since shown small responses to music, while doctors keep him sedated and closely monitor his condition.
- A GoFundMe for Paris and his wife has raised over $70,000, and his crisis is the second major health scare to disrupt the Sing a Song All Night Long tour after Lionel Richie’s onstage dizziness in June.
Earth Wind & Fire drummer John Paris has been placed in a medically induced coma as doctors continue treating him following the medical emergency that forced the group to postpone a San Francisco concert at the last minute. The 58-year-old musician remains hospitalized more than a week after the August 6 emergency, with those closest to him now sharing new details about the seriousness of his condition.
According to USA Today, doctors sedated Paris after he developed high blood pressure and difficulty breathing. A Facebook page was created by singer Shelly Clark White, wife of Earth Wind & Fire bassist Verdine White, along with her husband and longtime friend Tazz Cole, to share the updates.
“Over the past several days, we have intentionally kept many details of John’s condition private out of respect for him and his family,” the statement read. “As information has begun to circulate publicly, we feel it’s important that everyone hears the story directly from us.”
Before his condition worsened, Paris briefly regained consciousness with his wife, Kathy Merrick, daughter Kyla and others at his bedside. According to the update, he opened his eyes and immediately asked, “Where’s Kathy?” After seeing her, he spotted friend Eddie and joked, “Get me outta here man!”
Those close to Paris described the exchange as a welcome glimpse of his familiar personality, but said it was short-lived. His blood pressure subsequently climbed, and he struggled to breathe, prompting doctors to sedate him while they worked to stabilize his condition.
“Today, John remains resting under sedation while his medical team carefully monitors him and determines the safest path forward,” the update continued.
His loved ones said there have still been encouraging moments, including slight responses when music is played near him. “For a man whose life has been devoted to music, those moments have been incredibly meaningful to everyone at his bedside,” they wrote.
A GoFundMe launched to support Paris and Merrick has raised more than $70,000 as of Aug. 15.
Paris’ hospitalization began shortly before Earth Wind & Fire was scheduled to perform with Lionel Richie at San Francisco’s Chase Center. The group canceled minutes before taking the stage, citing a “medical emergency involving a member of our band.”
The San Francisco Fire Department later confirmed that emergency personnel responded to a “cardiac incident” at the venue and transported a patient to a hospital in critical condition. Paris, who joined Earth Wind & Fire in 2001, was subsequently identified as the band member involved.
The medical crisis marks the second major health interruption to the Sing a Song All Night Long tour this summer. During its June opening night in St. Paul, Minnesota, Richie became dizzy while performing “Dancing on the Ceiling” and eventually cut his set short. “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down,” the 77-year-old told fans before leaving the stage.
Two concerts were postponed while Richie recovered, and he later returned to the road, telling fans, “I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you.”
Paris himself had spoken about Richie’s condition at the time, saying the singer appeared to be “a little dehydrated.”