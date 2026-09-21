Music

Lionel Richie Makes First Public Appearance Since ICU Hospitalization

The 77-year-old music legend smiled and gave a thumbs-up in Beverly Hills, weeks after a three-day hospital stay that included cardiac testing and concerns about dehydration.

Lionel Richie Re-Emerges in First Public Appearance Since Recent Hospitalization
Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Acrisure Amphitheater

Key Takeaways

  • Lionel Richie made his first public appearance since his ICU hospitalization, smiling and giving photographers a thumbs-up outside Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills.
  • The 77-year-old singer spent three days in the hospital for dehydration and cardiac testing after finishing his Aug. 29 St. Louis concert seated.
  • Richie has not changed his schedule and remains set to resume his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire in San Francisco on Sept. 26.

Lionel Richie is back in public for the first time since a three-day hospitalization landed him in the ICU—and the music legend appeared to be in good spirits. The 77-year-old singer stepped out Saturday night, September 19, for a dinner party at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, smiling for photographers and flashing a thumbs-up less than three weeks after returning home from the hospital.

According to People, Richie attended the gathering alongside his longtime girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, marking his first photographed outing since his latest health scare. Dressed casually in a dark outfit and white sneakers, the Grammy winner appeared relaxed outside the Beverly Hills restaurant.

The sighting follows a report on Sept. 2 that Richie had been released from the hospital, returned home to Los Angeles, and was “doing great.”

After performing at the Muny in St. Louis on Aug. 29, Richie checked himself into the hospital “out of an abundance of caution” amid concerns about dehydration. He spent three days there and was admitted to the ICU while doctors conducted cardiac testing.

Richie had been drinking electrolytes throughout the concert and even joked about their taste—“I’m telling you, this stuff is nasty, but it works”—before asking for a chair during the finale and finishing “All Night Long” seated.

Richie has not announced any changes to his upcoming schedule since leaving the hospital. His next show remains set for Sept. 26 in San Francisco as part of the Sing a Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

That would put him back onstage less than a month after his St. Louis hospitalization and follows a summer in which health issues repeatedly interrupted the co-headlining tour.

Richie's August hospitalization was his second health scare of the run. During opening night in St. Paul, Minnesota, in June, he became dizzy while performing “Dancing on the Ceiling” and sat down onstage. “

When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down,” he joked before eventually leaving the stage and cutting the concert short.

Two shows were postponed while he recovered, but Richie returned June 30 and immediately acknowledged concerns about his health.

“Had you worried there for a minute, huh?” he told the Pittsburgh crowd. “You have no idea what I have been through in the last 24 hours, listening to my friends tell me their advice on what I should be doing.”

By July, Richie was telling fans directly that he was feeling better. “Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you.”

He went on to resume the tour before checking himself into the hospital following the St. Louis performance.

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