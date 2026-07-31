GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

UK Rapper Yung Filly Found Not Guilty of Raping Fan in Australia

The rapper and social media star was, however, found guilty of two counts of assault. He is expected to be sentenced next month.

Yung Filly.
Joseph Okpako via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • UK rapper and social media star Yung Filly (Andrés Felipe Valencia Barrientos) was found not guilty by a Western Australia jury on multiple rape, strangulation, and assault charges tied to a 2024 hotel-room encounter with a 20-year-old fan after a Perth nightclub show.
  • The jury could not reach a verdict on three other rape counts, but he was convicted on two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, leaving him on bail ahead of an August 21 sentencing while prosecutors weigh whether to pursue the unresolved rape charges.

UK rapper Yung Filly has been found not guilty of rape following accusations he sexually assaulted a fan in Australia in 2024.

According to BBC News, a jury found the 30-year-old rapper and social media star (real name Andrés Felipe Valencia Barrientos) not guilty of three counts of sexual penetration without consent on Friday (July 31). The verdict was read in court in Western Australia, and he reportedly cried after the verdict was announced.

Filly was accused of sexually assaulting a woman, who was 20 years old at the time, in his hotel room following a performance at a nightclub in Hillarys, Perth in 2024. He was also found not guilty of one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of strangulation.

The jury failed to reach a decision on three other counts of rape, but he was found guilty of two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He is currently on bail and is expected to be sentenced on August 21. The hung jury verdict on the three other counts of rape mean prosecutors could continue to press on those charges, should they choose to do so.

Filly was arrested in Brisbane for the assault in October 2024 and has been on bail in the country ever since. He was, however, permitted to fly home to the UK in September last year for four months.

Related Stories

Yung Filly
Pop Culture

Yung Filly, UK Rapper and Television Host, Facing Rape and Assault Charges in Australia

The British rapper allegedly sexually assaulted a woman after a show in Perth.

tara mahadevan666 days ago
Yung Filly is smiling at an event, wearing a black and white shirt over a white tank top, with a necklace and watch.
Pop Culture

Yung Filly Rape Trial Nears Verdict as Jury Set to Begin Deliberations in Australia

Prosecutors argued the British entertainer subjected a young fan to sexual violence in a hotel room.

Mark Elibert9 days ago
Micheal Ward.
Pop Culture

'Top Boy' Star Micheal Ward Found Not Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault

The British actor has been cleared of all charges relating to a 2023 incident which he said "was wholly consensual."

Will Lavin28 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage
4
SportsMichael Porter Jr. Says He Ran Into Five Exes at Michael Rubin's White Party: 'Hectic'
5
MusicT.I. Reveals He's Sitting on a 'Stupid' Lil Wayne Verse From 'Kill the King' Sessions
6
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App