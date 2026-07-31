UK Rapper Yung Filly Found Not Guilty of Raping Fan in Australia

UK rapper Yung Filly has been found not guilty of rape following accusations he sexually assaulted a fan in Australia in 2024.

According to BBC News, a jury found the 30-year-old rapper and social media star (real name Andrés Felipe Valencia Barrientos) not guilty of three counts of sexual penetration without consent on Friday (July 31). The verdict was read in court in Western Australia, and he reportedly cried after the verdict was announced.

Filly was accused of sexually assaulting a woman, who was 20 years old at the time, in his hotel room following a performance at a nightclub in Hillarys, Perth in 2024. He was also found not guilty of one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of strangulation.

The jury failed to reach a decision on three other counts of rape, but he was found guilty of two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He is currently on bail and is expected to be sentenced on August 21. The hung jury verdict on the three other counts of rape mean prosecutors could continue to press on those charges, should they choose to do so.