Tupac Shakur Murder Trial: Former Hotel Security Officer Describes Alleged Shooter and Aftermath

A former security officer described what he witnessed in the 1996 murder of Tupac “2Pac” Shakur — and what happened in its aftermath.

William Heidmeyer took the stand as a witness in the ongoing murder trial for Tupac Shakur. During his testimony, Heidmeyer, who is a former security officer at the Maxim Hotel and Casino that’s now known as the Westin, recalled working with Las Vegas police officers to investigate stolen cars on the third floor of a parking garage.

​​“We just suddenly heard a lot of gunfire, and we ran to the barrier wall that was overlooking Koval and Flamingo streets in Las Vegas,” said Heidmeyer in court, according to The Guardian. He also claimed to hear “three volleys” of gunfire that had between three and five shots in each one.

Heidmeyer then described what he saw as a line of vehicles on Flamingo Street that included a Dodge Stratus, Black BMW, and white Chevy Suburban, along with a black male who had a pistol in his hand “off to the side.”

According to Heidmeyer, he deduced that the man he’d seen with the gun, who he described as “very young, well dressed” and as “wearing a very bright white three-quarter sleeved shirt, black pants and a black dress vest,” must have been the shooter.