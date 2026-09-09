The Kid Mero Weighs in on Fat Joe N-Word Debate: ‘If You Turn the Brightness Down, He Looks Black'

The Kid Mero is offering his read on the argument that has followed Fat Joe for weeks.

The topic came up on Tuesday’s broadcast of Mornings With Mero on Hot 97 for the show’s “Group Therapy” segment.

“If you look at a picture of Fat Joe without hair—cuz when he had the hair, that picture looks crazy. Like the old picture of him as a kid, he looks like Dennis the Menace,” the Afro-Latino comedian joked near the 44-minute mark in the video linked below.

He continued, “But … 2026 Fat Joe? If you turn the brightness down, he looks Black. If you look at him, I would not see him walking down the street and be like, ‘That's an Irish guy.’”