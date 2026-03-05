Sheck Wes Seemingly Suggests Label Issues: 'I Made Mo Bamba How Can One Be in Debt'

Sheck Wes appears to be frustrated with his label situation.

Across a series of posts shared on social media, the 27-year-old rapper indicated that he was eager to release new music, but undisclosed issues were preventing him from doing so.

“I made ‘Mo Bamba’ how can one be in debt … #Alhamdulliah,” he wrote in one post, referring to his breakthrough 2017 single, “Mo Bamba.”

Wes, who broke through to the mainstream with the song, later signed to Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records and the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music in a joint venture with Interscope Records. Outside of a few non-album singles and his appearances on both of the JackBoys projects, he hasn’t released anything significant since his debut album, MudBoy, in 2018. For example, he has yet to roll out a follow-up album.

In other posts, Sheck clarified that it wasn’t him who is in debt, however. His exact, current label situation is unclear.