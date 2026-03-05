Music

Sheck Wes Seemingly Suggests Label Issues: 'I Made Mo Bamba How Can One Be in Debt'

"I just wanna drop my music dawg," Sheck previously told fans.

Rapper Sheck Wes performs during Key Glock: GLOCKAVELI Tour - Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy on May 31, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams via Getty Images

Sheck Wes appears to be frustrated with his label situation.

Across a series of posts shared on social media, the 27-year-old rapper indicated that he was eager to release new music, but undisclosed issues were preventing him from doing so.

“I made ‘Mo Bamba’ how can one be in debt … #Alhamdulliah,” he wrote in one post, referring to his breakthrough 2017 single, “Mo Bamba.”

Wes, who broke through to the mainstream with the song, later signed to Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records and the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music in a joint venture with Interscope Records. Outside of a few non-album singles and his appearances on both of the JackBoys projects, he hasn’t released anything significant since his debut album, MudBoy, in 2018. For example, he has yet to roll out a follow-up album.

In other posts, Sheck clarified that it wasn’t him who is in debt, however. His exact, current label situation is unclear.

“FYI I don’t have no debts it’s vice versa… #freesheckwes,” he wrote. “I ain’t start this bro. I make music for your health, inside n out.”

He continued posting “#freesheckwes” on his Instagram Stories.

Sheck Wes most recently showed up on the second compilation album from Cactus Jack Records, JackBoys 2. The project features other Cactus Jack signees such as Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Wallie the Sensei, and SoFaygo. Wes shows up on three of the album’s tracks, and one of the three additional songs that appeared on the deluxe edition.

It’s unclear what’s going on with Wes and his record label, but in posts shared before he wrote about apparent debt, he simply posted, “I just wanna drop my music dawg.”

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