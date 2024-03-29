Ye Reposts Sheck Wes' Claim That He Stole His 'Whole Cadence, Flow, Beat, Tempo' for No. 1 Hit "Carnival"

Sheck Wes accused the artist formerly known as Kanye West of stealing "my whole cadence, flow, beat, tempo to get #1."

The accusation appeared in the comments of Ye's latest Instagram post—currently the only one on his page—in which the rapper anoints himself the greatest of all time.

"U delusional and u ain't check in w the buzzins!! U n***as really bugged out!" added Sheck, who signed a joint deal with Ye's G.O.O.D. Music and Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Records in 2018. His breakout single "Mo Bamba" made it to No. 6 on the Hot 100 that year and lasted for 28 weeks on the singles chart.

Though the 25-year-old isn't credited on "Carnival" or anything else on Vultures 1, commentators have pointed out similarities between "Mo Bamba" and the No. 1 hit by Ye and Ty Dolla Sign.