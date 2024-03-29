Ye Reposts Sheck Wes' Claim That He Stole His 'Whole Cadence, Flow, Beat, Tempo' for No. 1 Hit "Carnival"

Sheck Wes accused the artist formerly known as Kanye West of stealing "my whole cadence, flow, beat, tempo to get #1."
The accusation appeared in the comments of Ye's latest Instagram post—currently the only one on his page—in which the rapper anoints himself the greatest of all time.
"U delusional and u ain't check in w the buzzins!! U n***as really bugged out!" added Sheck, who signed a joint deal with Ye's G.O.O.D. Music and Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Records in 2018. His breakout single "Mo Bamba" made it to No. 6 on the Hot 100 that year and lasted for 28 weeks on the singles chart.
Though the 25-year-old isn't credited on "Carnival" or anything else on Vultures 1, commentators have pointed out similarities between "Mo Bamba" and the No. 1 hit by Ye and Ty Dolla Sign.
The Vultures 1 song climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month, marking Ye's first time atop the chart in 13 years. Now sitting at No. 5, it marked his fifth No. 1 overall and Ty's second. West used the victorious moment as a chance to throw out a "fuck Drake" and attack Adidas, among plenty of others.
It seems Wes' IG comment was deleted, but not before Ye could get it on his own Instagram Stories—right after putting "Mo Bamba" there.
Ye claims that since he "washed" two of the presumptive "big three" in Drake and Kendrick Lamar, it helped support his GOAT argument.
"Everyone knows I washed Kendrick on No More Parties in LA," he wrote of their Life of Pablo collab. "Everyone knows I washed Drake at the Free Hoover concert."
The 46-year-old went on to list his accomplishments in music and beyond. "There is only one goat," he concluded. "I stand by me."