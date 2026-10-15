Music

Nino Paid and Warhol.SS Face Felony Murder Charges Over Atlanta Shooting

Both rappers are being held without bond in connection with an April 2026 shooting.

Two men in separate images; Nino Paid, left, wears a black durag and white tank top, and Warhol.SS, right, has a blue cap and gestures with his fingers.
Lyrical Lemonade via YouTube / Warhol.SS via SoundCloud

Key Takeaways

  • Rappers Nino Paid and Warhol.SS face felony murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault charges over the April shooting death of 29-year-old Keion Borders in Atlanta.
  • U.S. Border Patrol arrested Nino Paid while he tried to re-enter the country from Canada on Sept. 1, while Warhol.SS surrendered to police on Sept. 14.
  • Both rappers remain jailed without bond, and Nino Paid is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 15.

Rappers Nino Paid and Warhol.SS are facing murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Atlanta earlier this year.

As detailed in a statement released by the Atlanta Police Department, Nino Paid, real name Jacquawn Andrews, was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol officers on Sept. 1 while attempting to re-enter the country following a trip to Canada. Warhol.SS, real name Zahair Myles, self-surrendered to police on Sept. 14. Nino Paid was initially held in Michigan at the Wayne County Jail before he was extradited to Atlanta, while Warhol.SS is held at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

Nino Paid is facing charges of felony murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault, while Warhol.SS is facing felony murder, criminal attempt to commit a felony, armed robbery and aggravated assault. They were charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Keion Borders in Atlanta in April this year. He was taken to a nearby hospital in a critical but stable condition, but he later succumbed to his injuries. They are both still behind bars without bond.

“Following a thorough investigation, investigators identified two suspects, Zahair Myles and Jacquawn Andrews, in connection with the incident,” Atlanta Police Department confirmed while announcing the arrests last month. Nino Paid is scheduled to make an appearance in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday (Oct. 15).

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