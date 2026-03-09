Lil Pump Claims He Took a Step Back From the Music Industry Because He Saw People Doing Witchcraft

During an appearance on a Kick stream with Neon, rapper Lil Pump claimed he took a step back from the music industry after he saw people participating in “witchcraft” to further their careers.

“People offered like weird shit. Like, let's say some fucking witchcraft or some dumb shit,” he told Neon, who appeared to question whether Pump thought witchcraft was real. “Yeah, bro. I think everybody in the music industry does it. …They fucking start cutting heads off chickens and fucking putting pictures next to shit. I'm like, bro, fuck all that shit. I'm not with none of that bullshit. But I've never seen that.”

He alleged that he saw people, including “big names,” getting involved in “witchcraft” during their careers, but he stopped short of naming anyone. “It's weird,” he added.