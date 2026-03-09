Music

Lil Pump Claims He Took a Step Back From the Music Industry Because He Saw People Doing Witchcraft

The rapper has not featured on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200 albums chart since 2019.

Rap artist Lil Pump performs during Lil Pump's Exclusive Performance At VIP Room Saint Tropez on August 18, 2024 in Saint Tropez, France. n August 18, 2024 in St Tropez, France.
Foc Kan via Getty Images

During an appearance on a Kick stream with Neon, rapper Lil Pump claimed he took a step back from the music industry after he saw people participating in “witchcraft” to further their careers.

“People offered like weird shit. Like, let's say some fucking witchcraft or some dumb shit,” he told Neon, who appeared to question whether Pump thought witchcraft was real. “Yeah, bro. I think everybody in the music industry does it. …They fucking start cutting heads off chickens and fucking putting pictures next to shit. I'm like, bro, fuck all that shit. I'm not with none of that bullshit. But I've never seen that.”

He alleged that he saw people, including “big names,” getting involved in “witchcraft” during their careers, but he stopped short of naming anyone. “It's weird,” he added.

Lil Pump has had a diminished profile in recent years, failing to reach the heights that he reached during the peak of his career from 2017 to 2019. The rapper, who once collaborated with the likes of Lil Wayne and the artist formerly known as Kanye West, hasn’t charted on the Billboard Hot 100 or the Billboard 200 albums chart since 2019. His last two full-length projects, No Name with Ronny J and Lil Pump 2, failed to chart.

He’s also shown his support for Donald Trump on numerous occasions. During the 2024 election, he urged his fans to vote for Trump and falsely claimed that Kamala Harris isn’t Black.

Last year, he appeared on a stream with controversial online influencer Sneako, who has often faced criticism for misogyny and antisemitism, and said that he was thankful for him and his fans supporting him even through his financial struggles. “I’m most thankful for my family, man, my fans, and just everything in general, bro. I’m thankful for you, bro,” Pump told Sneako. “Having good friends like this ‘cause bro, you don’t run into good people like this nowadays, bro, like it’s hard.”

Related Stories

Two men, Lil Pump with face tattoos and colorful hair, wearing a graphic T-shirt and chain; and J. Cole with a beard, hooded jacket, and microphone.
Music

Lil Pump Goes Off on J. Cole, Says His Wife Looks Like a ‘Burnt Mrs. Potato’

In a since-deleted post on Instagram, Pump compared J. Cole's wife to Mrs. Potato Head from 'Toy Story.'

Joe Price200 days ago
(L) Rap artist Lil Pump performs during Lil Pump's Exclusive Performance At VIP Room Saint Tropez on August 18, 2024 in Saint Tropez, France. n August 18, 2024 in St Tropez, France. (Center) Lil Tracy performs at Alcatraz on November 09, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (R) Musical guest Lil Uzi Vert performs on Friday, February 6, 2026
Music

Lil Pump Disses ‘Leech’ Lil Tracy, Says Lil Uzi Vert Is ‘Still Running Sh*t’

Lil Pump dubbed Lil Tracy irrelevant among 2010s SoundCloud era rappers.

Jaelani Turner-Williams204 days ago
Lil Pump and Sneako
Pop Culture

Lil Pump Gives Thanks to His Fans and Sneako, Who Was There for Him When He Was ‘Dead Broke'

Lil Pump said Sneako was there for him when he was "dead broke."

tara mahadevan295 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App