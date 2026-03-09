Lil Pump Claims He Took a Step Back From the Music Industry Because He Saw People Doing Witchcraft

During an appearance on a Kick stream with Neon, rapper Lil Pump claimed he took a step back from the music industry after he saw people participating in “witchcraft” to further their careers.
“People offered like weird shit. Like, let's say some fucking witchcraft or some dumb shit,” he told Neon, who appeared to question whether Pump thought witchcraft was real. “Yeah, bro. I think everybody in the music industry does it. …They fucking start cutting heads off chickens and fucking putting pictures next to shit. I'm like, bro, fuck all that shit. I'm not with none of that bullshit. But I've never seen that.”
He alleged that he saw people, including “big names,” getting involved in “witchcraft” during their careers, but he stopped short of naming anyone. “It's weird,” he added.
Lil Pump has had a diminished profile in recent years, failing to reach the heights that he reached during the peak of his career from 2017 to 2019. The rapper, who once collaborated with the likes of Lil Wayne and the artist formerly known as Kanye West, hasn’t charted on the Billboard Hot 100 or the Billboard 200 albums chart since 2019. His last two full-length projects, No Name with Ronny J and Lil Pump 2, failed to chart.
He’s also shown his support for Donald Trump on numerous occasions. During the 2024 election, he urged his fans to vote for Trump and falsely claimed that Kamala Harris isn’t Black.
Last year, he appeared on a stream with controversial online influencer Sneako, who has often faced criticism for misogyny and antisemitism, and said that he was thankful for him and his fans supporting him even through his financial struggles. “I’m most thankful for my family, man, my fans, and just everything in general, bro. I’m thankful for you, bro,” Pump told Sneako. “Having good friends like this ‘cause bro, you don’t run into good people like this nowadays, bro, like it’s hard.”