Kanye West's Russia Shows Officially Called Off, Refunds to Be Issued

Kanye West's scheduled stadium shows in St. Petersburg, Russia, have been cancelled, the promoter behind the shows has confirmed.

As reported by BBC News, Ye's scheduled performances at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg on October 10 and 11 have been officially canceled. The news comes after weeks of uncertainty surrounding the shows.

"The Ye concerts in St. Petersburg will not be able to take place on the scheduled dates," promotion agency Say Agency confirmed on the messaging app Telegram. "We will issue an official statement regarding the status of the project and our plans in the near future."

Say Agency announced that it will also be going through the process to issue refunds to the shows.

In August, Gazprom Arena, an 80,000-capacity venue, announced that it had not signed any contracts for the stadium rental. "There is no such agreement… Accordingly, the concert cannot take place on our site," the venue announced on social media.