Music

Ye's Arena Shows in Russia Canceled After Venue Says It Never Signed Agreement

Ye previously announced two shows scheduled for October at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg.

Ye, fka Kanye West, on a large Earth-shaped stage with a screen above showing their image. Bright lights and a dark arena surround the scene.
Ramon Van Flymen via Getty Images

The artist formerly known as Kanye West will not be playing his two scheduled concerts in Russia after the venue announced

Saint Petersburg venue Gazprom Arena, an 80,000-capacity venue, announced on social media that it “did not sign any contracts for the stadium rent for the event.” The concerts have reportedly been canceled two months in advance, as the two shows were scheduled for Oct. 10 and Oct. 11. “There is no such agreement… Accordingly, the concert cannot take place on our site.”

As reported by the BBC, the agency behind the planned shows, Say Agency, posted on its Telegram channel expressing surprise at the sudden cancellation. “We learned about [it] at the same time as you did, through the media," the agency wrote. "As of now, the Ye concert has not been canceled. We are trying to contact the venue to find out the reason for the post and resolve the issue. We will keep you updated.”

The agency added that it announced the shows at Gazprom Arena after receiving “an official letter that was approved by” the venue. Say Agency admitted that the rental agreement hasn’t been signed yet, but the contract was not set to expire until later this week. Before the announcement, Gazprom Arena had promoted the concert on X, formerly Twitter.

There’s no indication that the shows were called off because of Ye’s extended history of antisemitic comments, which he publicly apologized for earlier this year in a full-page ad published in the Wall Street Journal. Despite speculation that he published the apology to win back favor with the public, he later denied that it was an attempt to revive his “commerciality.”

Earlier this year, Ye embarked on a world tour, performing in multiple cities across the United States and Europe. The tour hasn’t gone quite as well as he planned, though, as there have been almost as many cancellations as there have been actual shows. Shows in India, for example, were canceled due to security concerns, and his performance at Wireless Festival in London, UK, was canceled due to his antisemitism.

Related Stories

Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25
Music

Kanye West's Prague Concert Canceled After Venue Terminates Deal

Prague is now added to a growing list of European cities that have axed Ye shows.

Mark Elibert73 days ago
Gina Ortiz Jones speaking at a podium and Kanye West wearing sunglasses and a denim jacket at an event.
Music

San Antonio Mayor Says Kanye West Concert Should Be Canceled

The mayor said San Antonio shouldn't host Ye at a city-funded venue, especially on the Fourth of July.

Mark Elibert65 days ago
Jay-Z.
Music

Jay-Z Responds to Target Boycott Controversy With Yankee Stadium Freestyle

During the opening night of his Yankee Stadium residency, Hov dismissed critics of his new retail deal.

Jaelani Turner-Williams46 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJonas Brothers Announces Complex Pop-Up in NY: What You Need to Know
2
MusicBeyoncé and Eminem Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton With Heartfelt Posts
3
BetsIs Puka Nacua Suspended For NFL Week 1?
4
StyleTate McRae Stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2026 'Feel the Fit' Denim Campaign
5
BetsSports Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition
6
SneakersSupreme x Nike Air Max 2001 Ecstasy, Awake NY x Air Jordan 6, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App