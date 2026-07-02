Nicci Gilbert Says Yung Miami's 'Spend Dat' Lyrics Are 'Witchcraft'

Nicci Gilbert has officially stepped into the “Spend Dat” debate, and the Brownstone singer is not treating Yung Miami’s viral record like harmless background noise.

On a recent episode of Diary of a Diva, Gilbert broke down why the song has been getting under her skin, turning the conversation from a trending single into a bigger argument about R&B, hip-hop, influence, and what gets pushed into the culture.

Gilbert made it clear that her issue is with the song’s content. “Caresha is beautiful,” Gilbert said, adding that she thinks the rapper has “a fun personality.” But when it comes to the song itself, Gilbert did not soften the message: “I hate the song.” She said that seeing young kids dancing to the track made the moment feel more serious than just another viral hook.