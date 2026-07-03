Clive Davis

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Latest Stories

Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration In Song - Arrivals
Music

India.Arie Doubles Down on "Spend Dat" and Music Executives Criticism: 'Make Wise Choices Y'all'

Arie recently suggested she wasn't a fan of Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" and questioned people celebrating the legacy of Clive Davis.

Joe Price15 days ago
India.Arie Flames Clive Davis Just Days After His Death: 'No Record Label Executive is Ethical'
Pop Culture

India.Arie Slams Clive Davis, Says Record Label Bosses ‘Hurt Lots of Artists’

The Grammy winner used Clive Davis’ legacy to criticize what she sees as an unethical music industry and hinted archival interviews could be coming next.

Bernadette Giacomazzo24 days ago
DUNWOODY, GEORGIA - JUNE 14: Jermaine Dupri attends The 7th Annual Black Music Moguls Brunch at The White Boxx on June 14, 2026 in Dunwoody, Georgia. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Greg Schriefer and Clive Davis attendthe premiere of Focus Features' "Lorne" at Alice Tully Hall on April 09, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Jermaine Dupri Calls on BET Awards to Hold 'Big and Special Tribute' to Clive Davis

Jermaine Dupri wants the BET Awards to orchestrate a grand tribute to late music executive Clive Davis.

Jaelani Turner-Williams25 days ago
Clive Davis
Music

Clive Davis, Legendary Music Executive Who Signed Whitney Houston, Dead at 94

The Brooklyn-born music mogul worked with Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, and Santana.

tara mahadevan26 days ago

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