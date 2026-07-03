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India.Arie Doubles Down on "Spend Dat" and Music Executives Criticism: 'Make Wise Choices Y'all'
Arie recently suggested she wasn't a fan of Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" and questioned people celebrating the legacy of Clive Davis.
India.Arie Slams Clive Davis, Says Record Label Bosses ‘Hurt Lots of Artists’
The Grammy winner used Clive Davis’ legacy to criticize what she sees as an unethical music industry and hinted archival interviews could be coming next.
Jermaine Dupri Calls on BET Awards to Hold 'Big and Special Tribute' to Clive Davis
Jermaine Dupri wants the BET Awards to orchestrate a grand tribute to late music executive Clive Davis.
Clive Davis, Legendary Music Executive Who Signed Whitney Houston, Dead at 94
The Brooklyn-born music mogul worked with Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, and Santana.