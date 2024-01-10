GloRilla Says Her Vision Is Blurry 9 Days Into Her 90-Day Celibacy Journey: 'Send Help'

GloRilla's decision to go 90 days without sex isn't off to a great start.
In a tweet, the 24-year-old Memphis rapper revealed that she's kicking off 2024 by going on a 90-day celibacy journey. However, it's not going well for her so far. "Started my 90 day celibacy lil shit for new year's or wtv, I'm on da 9th day & my vision blurry af !!!!! Send help 😭."
It's not clear what prompted or inspired her to pursue celibacy for 90 days, but she isn't the only rapper determined to refrain from sex in 2024. Recently, 50 Cent promoted his champagne and cognac brands Le Chemin Du Roi and Branson Cognac and used it as an opportunity to let fans he would be "practicing abstinence" this year.
"My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals," 50 wrote. "I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level."
Perhaps GloRilla, like 50 Cent, is looking to focus on her goals for the year and isn't interested in any potential "distractions." Earlier this month, she suggested that she's working on new music and wants to showcase a softer side in whatever comes next. "I'm being a simp on my new shit yall," she wrote in a tweet responding to a fan.
Last month, the rapper revealed she's dating someone new and got breast implants. She didn't reveal who she's dating, and it's unclear if they're still together.