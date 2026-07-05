ATEEZ Scores Third Billboard No. 1 With 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5'

ATEEZ is back on top of the Billboard 200 for a third time.

The eight-member act's new EP GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 dated July 11, according to Billboard. The project earned 228,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending July 3, a new career-high for the group.

Of those 228,000 units, 223,000 came from pure album sales, also a career-high, landing the project at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart simultaneously. Streaming equivalent audio units accounted for roughly 5,000 of the total, reflecting approximately 4.96 million on-demand official streams.

The chart's full rankings will be posted on Billboard's website on July 7.

It is the group's third No. 1 on the Billboard 200, following GOLDEN HOUR: Part.2 in 2024 and THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL in 2023. ATEEZ has now placed nine consecutive top 10 albums on the chart, the most of any group this decade, surpassing a previous tie with Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.