ATEEZ Scores Third Billboard No. 1 With 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5'

ATEEZ is back on top of the Billboard 200 for a third time.
The eight-member act's new EP GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 dated July 11, according to Billboard. The project earned 228,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending July 3, a new career-high for the group.
Of those 228,000 units, 223,000 came from pure album sales, also a career-high, landing the project at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart simultaneously. Streaming equivalent audio units accounted for roughly 5,000 of the total, reflecting approximately 4.96 million on-demand official streams.
The chart's full rankings will be posted on Billboard's website on July 7.
It is the group's third No. 1 on the Billboard 200, following GOLDEN HOUR: Part.2 in 2024 and THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL in 2023. ATEEZ has now placed nine consecutive top 10 albums on the chart, the most of any group this decade, surpassing a previous tie with Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.
The sales haul was supported by 30 CD variants and five vinyl editions, each packed with collectible items including photocards, posters, stickers, and signed editions.
Released June 26, GOLDEN HOUR: Part.5 is a five-track EP led by the title track "BAD,” which was accompanied by a music video that features actress Chase Infiniti. ATEEZ also teamed with Steve Aoki on a festival-ready remix of the track.
The chart momentum arrives during a busy stretch on the road. ATEEZ headlined BST Hyde Park in London on June 28 and appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on July 1. The group is next scheduled to play Rock In Roma in Rome on July 8, followed by the Istanbul Festival on Aug. 14.
Last year, Infiniti told MTV that she listened to a lot of ATEEZ and Ariana Grande while filming One Battle After Another. She also revealed which songs from the group she would consider a “starter pack” to get into their music. “Personally, I think ‘Guerrilla’ is a great one. That is one of those songs that I think gets slept on a lot by ATEEZ,” Infiniti said. “‘Bouncy’ is probably one of their most iconic songs … ‘Hala Hala’ is my third one.”