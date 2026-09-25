Music

e.l.f. Passes the Mic to Seven Rising Artists on New Album 'Mirror Mix'

e.l.f. Cosmetics has teamed up with seven rising artists for 'Mirror Mix,' the beauty brand's second original music compilation.

Close-up of glossy lips with a crystal, featuring "MIRROR Mix" text. Names include Joaquina, Flau'jae, Nezza, Brasko, Mamii, Hello Sister, Sadie Rose Van.
e.l.f. Cosmetics

Key Takeaways

  • e.l.f. Cosmetics launched Mirror Mix, its second original compilation album spotlighting seven rising artists across rock, pop, R&B and Latin music.
  • The project features Brasko, Flau’jae Johnson, Hello Sister, Joaquina, Mamii, NEZZA and Sadie Rose Van, with tracks including “What Can’t I Do?,” “Ya No Estoy,” and “Girlhood Is Forever.”
  • e.l.f. executive Patrick O’Keefe said the album aims to open doors for emerging artists by connecting them with new audiences and helping turn exposure into lasting careers.

e.l.f. Cosmetics, the cosmetics brand of e.l.f. Beauty, has unveiled a new original music compilation championing seven rising artists across various genres.

The new compilation album, Mirror Mix, features rock artist Brasko, WNBA star Flau’jae Johnson, pop-rock trio Hello Sister, Latin Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Joaquina, Grammy Award-winning multi-instrumentalist Mamii, Colombian-Dominican singer-songwriter NEZZA, and singer-songwriter Sadie Rose Van. It serves as a follow-up to e.l.f.'s previous compilation album, Get Ready With Music, The Album.

“At e.l.f., we've always believed in empowering the voices of every eye, lip and face, and that includes every artist with a story and every fan looking to discover something new," said Patrick O'Keefe, Chief Integrated Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Brands. "Beauty and music are both powerful forms of self-expression and everyone deserves the opportunity to be seen, heard and celebrated. Mirror Mix is about opening doors for rising artists, giving them a platform to connect with new audiences and turn these moments into lasting careers.”

Listen to the album here, and check out the alternative album covers for the record and its tracklist below.

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