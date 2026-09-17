DJ Akademiks Leaks Alleged Meek Mill DMs: 'I'm Gonna P*ss on You'

Their feud reignited after Meek urged hip-hop to stop associating with Akademiks, who responded by challenging the rapper, questioning his sexuality and displaying his gun collection.

Meek posted his own alleged messages from Akademiks and accused the streamer of harassing him, fueling rap beefs and behaving inappropriately during a past conversation with a 15-year-old.

DJ Akademiks shared alleged DMs from Meek Mill that included repeated calls, threats and the message: "Ima piss on you when I see you and take the charge."

DJ Akademiks has shared a series of messages he's claimed came from Meek Mill amid their escalating feud. On Wednesday (September 16), Akademiks hopped on X to share a number of screenshots of Instagram DMs he allegedly received from Meek, who recently called on his followers to "mute" the hip-hop influencer and streamer following Lil Durk’s acquittal in his murder-for-hire trial. "Unless u think I'm keeping diff energy when he hit me vs publicly," Ak wrote alongside the screenshots. "I ain’t getting on no live. Come to my crib n see wat up Rihmeek. U a bitch I asked u to box 24 months ago. U ain’t like that."

In the alleged messages, which included multiple posts from Akademiks' stories directly tagging Meek, he told the Philly rapper to stop calling him. "Ima piss on you when I see you and take the charge," Meek, who apparently tried to call Akademiks on Instagram multiple times throughout the past few weeks, appeared to write in the messages. "I wanna see the inside of your house bro come on… So I show you my watch cost more than your house you live lol." In a follow-up X post, Ak wrote: "@MeekMill I’m waiting gangsta… last time imma ask."

Meek Mill, meanwhile, shared DMs he claimed came from Akademiks via his Lil AK account. "My platform will keep getting bigger and you'll get more irrelevant by the day," Akademiks appeared to write in the alleged DMs. "Gotta hurt being the guy who pulls up to do 1 son… intro. May a part 3 will be the one that sticks." Meek in the screenshots appears to reply by accusing Akademiks of attempting to groom "a lil kid," and said that he feels sorry for his mother. "Tried to ‘groom a kid' n***a keep going w that cap ass narrative," Ak appeared to respond. "I’m about to send to you you are okay my boy lol," Meek appeared to write back, after which sharing a video of Ak making inappropriate comments about sexual intercourse when talking to a 15-year-old. "End of the day, look at where we at 10 years later," Akademiks seemingly replied. "2015 to now. You gon be bitter watching me grow and win more. It’s just got started."

Alongside the screenshot, Meek wrote: "This guy messaging me all day clipping a 1000 videos a day… I said something to him 5 days about being the gas lighter to petty rap beefs with the streets… he’s been messaging me posting clips and doing stuff 5 days straight, I been off it he’s mentally crazy."

He also shared the clip of Akademiks engaging in a sexual conversation with a 15-year-old boy. "Never forget this is him grooming a child and the child telling him clearly he’s not with that… do you take info or let your kids from him lol he wanna go to court I want them phones and computers cracked open anyway," Meek continued.

The beef between the two was reignited recently when Meek Mill suggested the hip-hop community at large needs to stop associating with DJ Akademiks. During his slew of X posts, Meek also referenced the 2024 civil lawsuit accusing Ak of rape and defamation, and the aforementioned clip of him talking to a 15-year-old. He also claimed that Akademiks was responsible for furthering multiple hip-hop beefs, some of which led to violence.

In response, Akademiks repeatedly questioned Meek Mill’s sexuality, showed off his gun collection, and accused the rapper of being obsessed with him.