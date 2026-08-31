BigXThaPlug Pleads Guilty to 2025 Gun Charge Shortly After Firearm Arrest

Following his arrest for driving while intoxicated, marijuana possession, and unlawful firearm possession charges earlier this month, BigXThaPlug has pleaded guilty to firearm charges related to a different arrest.

As reported by CBS News, the 28-year-old Texas rapper pleaded guilty to an August 2025 weapons charge and was sentenced to a six-month deferred adjudication on Saturday (Aug. 29). As part of his guilty plea, he’s agreed to voluntarily forfeit the firearm, which was a Glock-style handgun.

The rapper was arrested in Dallas during a traffic stop last year on the night of the release of his album, I Hope You’re Happy. According to the criminal database, BigXThaPlug was connected to an Arlington gang, and was not permitted to legally own a firearm. He was hit with marijuana and firearm possession charges. Last year, he was also pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration.

Earlier this month, the rapper was arrested for the third time in roughly 18 months. He was taken into custody on Aug. 21 on charges of driving while intoxicated, marijuana possession, and unlawful firearm possession.