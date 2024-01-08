ASAP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged Shooting of Former Friend ASAP Relli

ASAP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of firing a gun at his former collaborator Terell Ephron, aka ASAP Relli.

As reported by The Guardian, the rapper pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of first-degree assault with a firearm in court on Monday, January 8. He was ordered to stand trial in connection with the charges in November. He previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm in August 2022.

While the rapper did not give a statement following his appearance in court, Rocky's attorney Joe Tacopina spoke with reporters after the not-guilty plea was entered. "We have a lot of evidence that we have a strong suspicion the prosecutors don’t know about," said Tacopina. He added his client wants to get the trial "over with so he can start enjoying his family," A pre-trial hearing has been set for March 6.

Rocky is also being sued by Ephron for alleged assault, battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He has denied the allegations leveled against him.

"Defendant generally denies each and every allegation of the complaint and specifically denies that Plaintiff has been damaged in any amount or in any way as a result of any act or omission of answering defendant,” Rocky’s attorneys said after his initial arrest. “The injuries and/or damages complained of in the complaint, if any, were caused solely, directly and proximately by the negligent and/or intentional acts or omissions of person other than answering defendant."

The incident happened in November 2021, in which Ephron alleged that Rocky fired four shots at him outside of a hotel in Los Angeles. Prosecutors argued that video from the night of the incident features "two loud pops with a time stamp matching the alleged shooting." Moments after the "loud pops," a man prosecutors identified as ASAP Rocky "is seen rounding the corner from the scene of the altercation and slowing down to a walk."