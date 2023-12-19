Rihanna Reflects on ASAP Rocky Being a Dad: ‘My Kids Are Obsessed With Him’

Rihanna has revealed what she thinks of ASAP Rocky's efforts as a father to their two children, Rza and Riot.
During an interview with Access Hollywood earlier this week, RiRi reflected on motherhood and raising her two children with Lord Pretty Flacko. The Bad Gal stated she didn't know how her family would look and that she can't believe her current outcome with Rocky, Rza, and Riot. However, when it comes to being a dad, Rocky is an all-star, according to Rihanna.
"I loved him differently as a dad. This is major, major like, it's a turn on. It's just like, 'Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad]," she said. "And my kids are obsessed with him. I'm just a background, I'm an extra. Yep! It happens! … It doesn't matter if it's girls or boys; they love their dad differently, and I love to see it."
Speculation of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's union sparked up after she called it quits with her ex, Hassan Jameel, in January 2020 and was seen hanging out frequently with the rapper. The rumors were confirmed to be true by People in November 2020, and fans couldn't get enough of the newly-minted couple.
Things picked up in January 2022 when the couple revealed they were expecting their first child, Rza, who was born on May 13. They had their second child, Riot, on Aug. 1, 2023.
In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Rocky spoke about what it's like being a dad, saying, "It's so unexplainable. It's just one of those things. I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I'm playing on, I'm a full dad now. Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you…to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I'm a dad, because I have a whole 'nother perspective."
He continued, "But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I'm so thankful. God is good, man."