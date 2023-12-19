Rihanna Reflects on ASAP Rocky Being a Dad: ‘My Kids Are Obsessed With Him’

Rihanna has revealed what she thinks of ASAP Rocky's efforts as a father to their two children, Rza and Riot.

During an interview with Access Hollywood earlier this week, RiRi reflected on motherhood and raising her two children with Lord Pretty Flacko. The Bad Gal stated she didn't know how her family would look and that she can't believe her current outcome with Rocky, Rza, and Riot. However, when it comes to being a dad, Rocky is an all-star, according to Rihanna.

"I loved him differently as a dad. This is major, major like, it's a turn on. It's just like, 'Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad]," she said. "And my kids are obsessed with him. I'm just a background, I'm an extra. Yep! It happens! … It doesn't matter if it's girls or boys; they love their dad differently, and I love to see it."