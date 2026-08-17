Jordan Brand is reportedly reconnecting with its longest-standing collaborator, Undefeated, for an Air Jordan 5 collab launching in 2027. Rumors of the project was first revealed by leakers @Brandon1an and @Sneakermarketro on Instagram.
The purported Undefeated x Air Jordan 5 is currently slated to release on February 18, 2027, and is expected to be linked to the 2027 NBA All-Star festivities happening in Phoenix, AZ. Given its far out release date, there are currently no leaked images of the rumored collaboration.
Jordan Brand and Undefeated first collaborated in 2005 by releasing their once-mythical Air Jordan 4 that was limited to 72 pairs and resold on the secondary marketplace for upwards of $30,000. In 2022, the brands also released a flight jacket-inspired Air Jordan 37 before rereleasing their aforementioned Jordan 4 collab at a larger scale in 2025.
At the time of writing, the Undefeated x Air Jordan 5 collab has yet to be confirmed by either of the parties involved. Check back soon for new developments in the coming months.
UPDATE (8/17): A first look at the rumored Undefeated x Air Jordan 5 has leaked courtesy of collectors_closet on Instagram. The sneaker’s most notable feature is the Air Jordan 4-style netting replacing the tighter translucent mesh typically seen on the 5. Additional details included what appears to be a deconstructed collar, canvas upper, and Undefeated branding on the heel. Check out a closer look in the gallery below.