The purported Undefeated x Air Jordan 5 is currently slated to release on February 18, 2027, and is expected to be linked to the 2027 NBA All-Star festivities happening in Phoenix, AZ. Given its far out release date, there are currently no leaked images of the rumored collaboration.

Jordan Brand is reportedly reconnecting with its longest-standing collaborator, Undefeated, for an Air Jordan 5 collab launching in 2027. Rumors of the project was first revealed by leakers @Brandon1an and @Sneakermarketro on Instagram.

Jordan Brand and Undefeated first collaborated in 2005 by releasing their once-mythical Air Jordan 4 that was limited to 72 pairs and resold on the secondary marketplace for upwards of $30,000. In 2022, the brands also released a flight jacket-inspired Air Jordan 37 before rereleasing their aforementioned Jordan 4 collab at a larger scale in 2025.

At the time of writing, the Undefeated x Air Jordan 5 collab has yet to be confirmed by either of the parties involved. Check back soon for new developments in the coming months.

UPDATE (8/17): A first look at the rumored Undefeated x Air Jordan 5 has leaked courtesy of collectors_closet on Instagram. The sneaker’s most notable feature is the Air Jordan 4-style netting replacing the tighter translucent mesh typically seen on the 5. Additional details included what appears to be a deconstructed collar, canvas upper, and Undefeated branding on the heel. Check out a closer look in the gallery below.