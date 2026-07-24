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Ariana Grande Announces 'petal' Pop-Up at Complex LA: What to Know

The pop-up opens on July 31, the same day 'petal' hits the world.

Black and white poster for "Ariana Grande Petal" event at Complex LA, featuring a smiling woman with hair covering her face.
Image via Complex

Ariana Grande is in her petal era, and fans can look forward to something special at Complex LA on release day.

Below, we break down everything you need to know.

Ariana Grande’s petal pop-up hits Complex LA starting July 31

The pop-up launches July 31 at Complex LA and runs through Aug. 2. Fans can visit the space, located at 433 N Fairfax Avenue, from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. local time each day.

Ariana Grande’s petal pop-up to feature merch, more

Fans can expect to see exclusive merch, vinyl, t-shirts, hoodies, crew necks, dad hats, accessories, r.e.m. beauty products, and more inside the petal-themed pop-up.

Ariana Grande petal pop-up RSVP

To RSVP, hit the link above. Entry is not guaranteed, so be sure to arrive early.

Ariana Grande’s petal arrives July 31

The three-time Grammy winner’s eighth studio album, petal, arrives July 31. The new album already has a Hot 100 hit to its name, as lead single “Hate That I Made You Love Me” debuted at No. 1 earlier this year.

Shop petal on Complex below.

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