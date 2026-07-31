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Ariana Grande's Eighth Studio Album 'petal' Is Here: Listen Now

The album is being commemorated with a special pop-up experience at Complex LA this weekend.

Ariana Grande waves on a red carpet, wearing a black dress and necklace, with cameras and people in the background.
Image via Getty/Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Ariana Grande’s petal era is now in full swing, and fans can ring in the moment by stopping by the Complex LA pop-up experience this weekend.

Standing as the three-time Grammy winner and Oscar-nominated actress’s eighth studio album, petal was kickstarted into motion back in May with the release of lead single “hate that i made you love me.” The song, co-produced with Max Martin, debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, thus becoming Grande’s tenth No. 1 hit on the chart.

On the 12-song new album, “hate that i made you love me” is sequenced right before the title track, which doubles as the project’s second single. Fittingly, Friday’s release (July 31) is also being commemorated with the rollout of the official “petal” video.

In a recent interview with Pandora, Grande detailed the “very intimate creative process” behind her new album, specifically highlighting the close involvement of longtime collaborator Ilya Salmanzadeh.

“You know, it was similar to Eternal Sunshine, [but] even more isolated, if that means anything to anyone,” Grande, whose ongoing arena tour returns to Montreal tonight, said. “We picked every single sound together, Ilya and I. We sat side by side and started every single track from scratch together. … It was like three solid months of us just spending every waking moment together.”

Launching at Complex LA (433 N Fairfax Avenue) today is a special petal pop-up experience featuring exclusive merch, vinyl, t-shirts, hoodies, crew necks, dad hats, accessories, r.e.m. beauty products, and more. The pop-up, RSVP details for which can be found here, runs through Aug. 2.

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