Music

42 Dugg's Case for Allegedly Threatening Pregnant Woman Dismissed

The witness in the case failed to show up in court.

Rapper 42 Dugg attends Lil Baby Birthday Bash Concert After Party at The Dome Atlanta on December 7, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams via Getty Images

42 Dugg is no longer facing charges for allegedly threatening a pregnant woman after the witness in the case failed to show up in court.

As reported by TMZ, the 31-year-old Detroit rapper, real name Dion Hayes, was accused of sending threatening messages to an unnamed woman between November 12, 2024, and March 11, 2025. Court documents described the intent of the messages to “terrorize, frighten, intimidate, threaten, harass, molest, annoy, or disturb” the woman, who was pregnant at the time. Prosecutors argued that 42 Dugg sent the messages intending to coerce her into getting an abortion.

Court documents also showed that Dugg was accused of threatening violence against her family. He pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court appearance in January. If he was found guilty, he was facing up to six months behind bars and a $1,000 fine. The trial started on Thursday (March 12), and the witness failed to show up in court, so the case was ultimately dismissed.

“Mr. Hayes always maintained his innocence and we were prepared to proceed to trial today since these allegations were not true,” said his attorney, Steven Scharg. Following the dismissal of the case, he dropped a new song entitled “GIA” with Peezy. “Happy 313 day of course WE dropped the hardest shit in DA World ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ these old hating ass 🥷 then got us in OUR BAG,” he wrote on Instagram upon dropping the track.

While the trial was pending, prosecutors attempted to revoke his bond after he traveled to different states for live performances, but he said he was cleared to travel for employment purposes. The rapper previously spent 18 months behind bars at the United States Penitentiary in Atlanta. Prosecutors said that he made the alleged threats against the victim while he was still on probation.

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