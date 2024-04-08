Yung Miami Goes on Tirade After Video Surfaces of Her Being Served Legal Papers at Party

Yung Miami has found herself in another legal battle.
On Sunday morning (Apr. 7), the City Girls member had a multi-post rant on X about being supposedly being served legal papers in Houston over the weekend. In an Instagram video posted by Larry Taylor, the alleged documents were given to Yung Miami on behalf of Charlie Cee, founder of Act Bad Ent LLC. Cee has accused Yung Miami of trademark infringement, and although she doesn't appear to sell merch with the phrase, Diddy released a single last May featuring City Girls and Fabolous, titled "Act Bad."
"What is this?" Yung Miami says to Taylor in the video after he gets her attention while she's among party attendees.
"To my homeboy Charlie Cee, you've been served!" Taylor tells her.
Clearly, the moment riled Yung Miami up enough for her to react on X, particularly months after she was alleged to have transported "pink cocaine" along with being a sex worker in a lawsuit against Diddy.
"I'm so tired of the internet & ppl fucking with me everyday!!!" she wrote.
"Tryna serve me some paper over MERCH that I'm not selling is LAME!!! Like everybody wanna go viral so bad let's go viral I'm tired!!!!!!!!" she continued.
Although some fans showed her support, Yung Miami also directed her attention to one X user who was skeptical about the lawsuit being about merch.
After airing out her frustrations, Yung Miami got back to the music and promoted her upcoming Skilla Baby-assisted single, "#CFWM," which released on Wednesday (Apr. 4).
It's understandable that Yung Miami is particularly stressed about legal issues at the moment, especially after being named in an amended lawsuit against Diddy, where she was accused of being a sex worker along with transporting "pink cocaine" for him.