Yung Miami Goes on Tirade After Video Surfaces of Her Being Served Legal Papers at Party

Yung Miami has found herself in another legal battle.

On Sunday morning (Apr. 7), the City Girls member had a multi-post rant on X about being supposedly being served legal papers in Houston over the weekend. In an Instagram video posted by Larry Taylor, the alleged documents were given to Yung Miami on behalf of Charlie Cee, founder of Act Bad Ent LLC. Cee has accused Yung Miami of trademark infringement, and although she doesn't appear to sell merch with the phrase, Diddy released a single last May featuring City Girls and Fabolous, titled "Act Bad."

"What is this?" Yung Miami says to Taylor in the video after he gets her attention while she's among party attendees.

"To my homeboy Charlie Cee, you've been served!" Taylor tells her.