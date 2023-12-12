Ryan Leslie Says Cassie Is Getting Ready to Go on Tour

Leslie, however, who dated Cassie in the mid-2000s, tells TMZ that her interactions with Combs came after their breakup.

He also told the publication that he eventually reconnected with the singer in 2017 when their former manager, Ed Woods, had passed away. But he says that Cassie is now planning a comeback in the form of a tour, with the possibility of new music being released further down the line.

The producer, who says he’s been helping artists “secure their financial futures” while paying close attention to AI’s role in music, did not mention any specific timelines for Cassie’s comeback.