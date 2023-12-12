Ryan Leslie Says Cassie Is Getting Ready to Go on Tour

Cassie is reportedly gearing up for a major comeback.
Ryan Leslie, the singer’s ex-boyfriend and former collaborator, told TMZ on Tuesday that the two are about to work together again as she gets ready to hit the road.
The outlet didn’t miss an opportunity to ask Leslie about another one of Cassie’s exes, Sean “Diddy” Combs. Last month, the singer dropped a bombshell lawsuit that accused the music mogul of rape and abuse. Although the suit was quickly settled, similar lawsuits had been filed since with a former bodyguard for Diddy stepping forward.
Leslie, however, who dated Cassie in the mid-2000s, tells TMZ that her interactions with Combs came after their breakup.
He also told the publication that he eventually reconnected with the singer in 2017 when their former manager, Ed Woods, had passed away. But he says that Cassie is now planning a comeback in the form of a tour, with the possibility of new music being released further down the line.
The producer, who says he’s been helping artists “secure their financial futures” while paying close attention to AI’s role in music, did not mention any specific timelines for Cassie’s comeback.