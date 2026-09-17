Music

ONE OR EIGHT Drop Their First EP, 'EN-GÏNE'

The eight-member J-pop group's six-track debut, featuring the single "TRANSLATE," has arrived.

The members of J-pop group ONE OR EIGHT in dark suits pose confidently in an urban alleyway. The scene has a moody, stylish atmosphere.
Image courtesy of Avex Music Creative Inc.

Key Takeaways

  • ONE OR EIGHT released their six-track debut EP, EN-GÏNE, alongside a music video for lead single “TRANSLATE.”
  • The eight-member J-pop group previewed EP tracks “YANKEE SQUAT” and “INVINCIBLE” at Los Angeles’ Head in the Clouds festival in August.
  • Their breakout “TOKYO DRIFT” has 38 million YouTube views and fueled more than 200,000 TikTok posts totaling over 400 million views.

Rising J-pop group ONE OR EIGHT have officially released their debut EP.

The six-track project, EN-GÏNE, arrived on Wednesday (Sept. 16) and includes the lead single “TRANSLATE,” the music video for which dropped simultaneously with the EP.

ONE OR EIGHT performed tracks from the EP like “YANKEE SQUAT” and “INVINCIBLE” during their set at the Head in the Clouds festival in Los Angeles in August.

After competing in an audition program from 2022 to 2023 and later training between Japan and South Korea, the band—consisting of members Mizuki, Neo, Reia, Ryota, Souma, Takeru, Tsubasa, and Yuga—made their official debut in 2024.

The group quickly found success with singles like “Don’t Tell Nobody,” “KAWASAKI” (which later received a remix featuring Big Sean), and the Rihanna-sampling “DSTM.”

Their hit single “TOKYO DRIFT,” which interpolates the 2006 song of the same name made famous by the Teriyaki Boyz, sits at 38 million views on YouTube. Per a press release, the track generated more than 200,000 user-created posts on TikTok, surpassing 400 million total views across the platform.

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