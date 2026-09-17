ONE OR EIGHT Drop Their First EP, 'EN-GÏNE'

Rising J-pop group ONE OR EIGHT have officially released their debut EP.

The six-track project, EN-GÏNE, arrived on Wednesday (Sept. 16) and includes the lead single “TRANSLATE,” the music video for which dropped simultaneously with the EP.

ONE OR EIGHT performed tracks from the EP like “YANKEE SQUAT” and “INVINCIBLE” during their set at the Head in the Clouds festival in Los Angeles in August.

After competing in an audition program from 2022 to 2023 and later training between Japan and South Korea, the band—consisting of members Mizuki, Neo, Reia, Ryota, Souma, Takeru, Tsubasa, and Yuga—made their official debut in 2024.

The group quickly found success with singles like “Don’t Tell Nobody,” “KAWASAKI” (which later received a remix featuring Big Sean), and the Rihanna-sampling “DSTM.”