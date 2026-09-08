ONE OR EIGHT

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Latest Stories

The members of J-pop group ONE OR EIGHT in dark suits pose confidently in an urban alleyway. The scene has a moody, stylish atmosphere.
Music

ONE OR EIGHT Drop Their First EP, 'EN-GÏNE'

The eight-member J-pop group's six-track debut, featuring the single "TRANSLATE," has arrived.

Alex Ocho4 hours ago

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