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aespa's four members stand in a row against a green backdrop, wearing stylish white outfits. They are posing and waving at the camera.
Music

aespa Drops Teaser for Debut Japanese Mini-Album 'KISS N TELL'

The K-pop quartet will release their first-ever Japanese mini-album on July 24.

Alex Ocho1 day ago
The seven members of XG in stylish outfits pose on the left. Teyana Taylor in a purple gown posing on the right at a red carpet event.
Music

XG Gush Over Dream Collaborator Teyana Taylor: 'We Love Her Music'

The J-Pop group shared their love for the Taylor while appearing at the 2026 American Music Awards.

Alex Ocho53 days ago

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