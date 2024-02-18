People Doxxed by Nicki Minaj Stans Speak Out, Explore Legal Options

Individuals who criticized Nicki Minaj last month amid her feud with Megan Thee Stallion say they’re exploring legal options after they were doxxed online.

According to an article published by Time, several individuals who spoke out in response to Minaj’s diss track “Big Foot” say they were doxxed by Minaj’s fanbase, known as the Barbz, in retaliation.

Per the Atlantic, “doxxing” is a term that refers to the uncovering and deliberate weaponization of private and personal information.

Now, the victims are reportedly looking for ways to legally defend themselves by gathering as many details as possible about the people who shared their personal details online.

Erick Louis, a creator on TikTok, told Time that a day after uploading a video criticizing Minaj’s “Big Foot” track, he got a call from his brother saying that a pizza that no one ordered has been delivered to him. Suddenly, Louis’ phone was blowing up with numerous phone calls by unknown numbers.