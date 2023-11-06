Nicki Minaj Tells Barbz to 'Never Threaten Anyone on My Behalf' Ahead of 'Pink Friday 2' Release

Minaj’s stans are notorious for being aggressive online and attacking anyone whom they view as being against the rapper. It seems that the 40-year-old is trying to stop the hostility in its tracks in the days leading up to the release of her forthcoming album, Pink Friday 2.

Her excitement is appropriate given that she hasn’t released an album since 2018’s Queen. In late October, she spoke on the album in a livestream, saying, "This entire album will be the biggest gift I’ve ever given humanity thus far. I can stand by that. I will bet any amount of money that Pink Friday 2, the album, is going to make people fall in love immediately."

In the months leading up to Pink Friday 2, Minaj has dropped off a handful of singles like “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” “Bahm Bahm,” and "Last Time I Saw You.” She’s also featured on Sexyy Red, Lil Uzi Vert, and Ice Spice’s songs.

Pink Friday 2 is slated to drop on Minaj's birthday, Dec. 8, after being postponed from a Nov. 17 release.