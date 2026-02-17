Nicki Minaj Counts Cash With Donald Trump in Presidents Day AI-Generated Photos

Nicki Minaj has been celebrating President’s Day with some AI, sharing an image of herself with Donald Trump.
In two AI-generated images shared by the Pink Friday 2 rapper on Monday (February 16) to her X account, she can be seen sat in the passenger seat of a convertible while Trump drives.
Both of them are wearing color-coordinated pink-and-white outfits with chain necklaces.
In one image, Trump flashes an "OK" gesture as Minaj looks toward the camera. In the other, Minaj counts stacks of cash while more money rests beside Trump.
"Happy #PresidentsDay," Minaj captioned the post.
When did Nicki Minaj become a Trump supporter?
Nicki Minaj's ties to the Trump administration have grown in recent months.
In November 2025, Minaj spoke at a United Nations conference about what she characterized as the persecution of Christians in Nigeria before thanking Trump for "his leadership on the global stage."
A month later, the rapper made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest, where she spoke with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, about her "utmost respect" for the commander in chief.
In late January, Minaj appeared at Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C. where she declared she’s "the president's No. 1 fan" and that it’s "not going to change." She was also photographed briefly holding hands with the president.
While her contemporaries spoke out against ICE and Trump’s immigration crackdown at the 2026 Grammy Awards on February 1, Minaj posted a series of X posts claiming anyone supporting the Democrats are "soulless."
She also claimed that an unspecified "favorite artist has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries [and] mutilate them [and] kill them as a form of a blood sacrifice to their God."
Last week, Minaj jokingly claimed she was willing to “bribe” her fans with new photos or a X Spaces livestream to urge senators to pass the SAVE America Act. The Republican-backed bill, which passed the House and is en route to the Senate, would require voters to prove U.S. citizenship and provide photo ID to vote.
Donald Trump has previously claimed, without evidence, that noncitizen voting allowed Democrats to win elections. On the other hand, Democrats argue that the bill suppresses voter access. You can read more about that here.