Mike Epps Apologizes to Nicki Minaj, Blames Alcohol for Viral Comments: 'I Am Mr. Accountability'

Nicki Minaj has become the butt of many jokes since becoming a MAGA acolyte. Mike Epps didn’t mince his words during a recent show in Louisville, Kentucky, where he joked about the rapper’s relationship with Donald Trump. “Nicki Minaj's out there getting a train ran on her by Donald Trump now,” Epps said during the Feb. 6 set, which kicked off the 2026 We Them One’s Comedy Tour.

Epps has now issued an apology to Minaj on Instagram. “What's up y'all? It's your man Mike Epps. Y'all know I’m Mr. Accountability. You know, I say stuff and do stuff and then I go to bed, wake up the next morning,” he said. “Prayed on it and thought about it.” “Just want to apologize to you, Nicki Minaj, for saying the stuff that I said. Want to apologize to your husband, your kids, all of that for saying what I said,” he continued.