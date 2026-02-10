Pop Culture

Mike Epps Apologizes to Nicki Minaj, Blames Alcohol for Viral Comments: 'I Am Mr. Accountability'

The comedian joked that Donald Trump ran "a train" on Minaj.

Mike Epps and Nicki Minaj
Cassidy Sparrow / Variety via Getty

Nicki Minaj has become the butt of many jokes since becoming a MAGA acolyte.

Mike Epps didn’t mince his words during a recent show in Louisville, Kentucky, where he joked about the rapper’s relationship with Donald Trump.

“Nicki Minaj's out there getting a train ran on her by Donald Trump now,” Epps said during the Feb. 6 set, which kicked off the 2026 We Them One’s Comedy Tour.

Epps has now issued an apology to Minaj on Instagram.

“What's up y'all? It's your man Mike Epps. Y'all know I’m Mr. Accountability. You know, I say stuff and do stuff and then I go to bed, wake up the next morning,” he said. “Prayed on it and thought about it.”

“Just want to apologize to you, Nicki Minaj, for saying the stuff that I said. Want to apologize to your husband, your kids, all of that for saying what I said,” he continued.

He also blamed alcohol for his comments: “I'm a comedian. Sometime I get on that stage. I have a little drink, and I go, ‘Wow.’ You know what I mean? I'm not filtered. So, just want to apologize to you.”

“Not explaining myself, but I am Mr. Accountability,” Epps concluded. “I love apologizing. Something a lot of people don't know how to do. Apologize to you, Nicki.”

It appears she hasn’t yet responded.

Epps isn’t the only comedian who’s cracked a joke at the Pink Friday rapper’s expense. Trevor Noah recently quipped about her absence at the Grammys. “Nicki Minaj is not here,” he said. “She’s still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues.”

She later responded to Trevor on X. “Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her wearing a MAGA-esque pink hat that said, “Nicki Was Right About Everything.”

Related Stories

A split image of NBA YoungBoy in a black leather outfit with a large chain, and Nicki Minaj in a blue dress with a cutout, both posing.
Music

NBA YoungBoy Sends Concerned Note to Nicki Minaj: 'IDK What's Going On But I Love You'

YB made a loving post where he described himself as Nicki's "li[l] n***a."

Complex Staff222 days ago
Nicki Minaj and Lizzo
Music

Nicki Minaj Says Lizzo Has a ‘Weird Charge,’ Claims She Lost Weight to Sell ‘Flop Album’

Minaj's dig came after Trevor Noah joked about her relationship with Trump at the Grammys.

tara mahadevan228 days ago
Trevor Noah in a suit; Nicki Minaj in white fur with Donald Trump at an event.
Music

Trevor Noah Jokes Nicki Minaj Missed the Grammys to Hang With Trump at the White House

The comedian imagined a humorous exchange between Trump and Nicki Minaj while addressing her absence during the awards show.

Mark Elibert228 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
SportsMichael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43
3
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
4
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
5
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
6
SportsMike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App