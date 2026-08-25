Celebrities Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton Following Her Death at 80

Tributes are pouring in for Dolly Parton. The country music icon, best known for hits like “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You,” died at age 80 on Tuesday (August 25). The singer’s death was announced by her nephew and head of security Bryan Seaver in a video shared to her Instagram account. With her influence spanning across music, television, fashion, snd more, celebrities from all over are sharing their grief. Check out some of the tributes below.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter, who had Parton join her for a remix of “Please Please Please,” paid tribute to her via Instagram. “oh dolly [broken heart emoji] the only thing i could say after we first met was ‘she really is an angel walking the earth’ and ‘we look like we could be sisters!’” Carpenter wrote. “i will cherish our laughter and conversations and i will keep your wisdom, your playful outlook on life, and perfect sense of humor in my pocket for the rainy days.” She continued, “there will never be another you and how lucky are we all to have experienced your singular magic as well as your once in a lifetime voice, songs, and heart. your light will be something the world will search forever to find again [butterfly emojis] i will always love you”

Kacey Musgraves

“Dolly. 💔 This really really hurts,” Musgraves, 38, wrote on her X account, before adding in a separate tweet, “The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden” and “So glad she’s with her Carl Dean. No one talk to me today.”

Pedro Pascal

“One of one 💔. We must make more. #DollyParton #Love,” Pascal, 51, wrote on Instagram.

Dionne Warwick

“I will certainly miss her laugher, jokes and her being. Rest well and in total peace my friend. My heart is heavy,” Warwick, 85, wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the two holding hands.

Jamie Lee Curtis

“They say don't meet your heroes. They were wrong about her,” Curtis, 67, wrote. “Her bravery to know that she was more than they thought she was and that she needed to break away and move on into new work and new possibilities led her to write I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU, as her way of thanking and loving, but moving on. She is a great example for us all.”

Shonda Rimes

“An icon. An inspiration. A class act. The world is better because you were. Rest well, Dolly,” wrote the 56-year-old producer and screenwriter to her Instagram.

Keke Palmer

“I’m devastated. Truly,” wrote the 33-year-old, along with a photo taken from their 2012 film, Joyful Noise.

Kelly Clarkson

“Dolly Parton had a way of making everyone feel special, and seen, and welcomed, and as if you were old friends,” wrote the 44-year-old singer. “I will miss her heart and her voice as I am sure millions will. What an incredible gift and talent she was and still is with an amazing catalogue of art she has left behind for all of us.”

Oprah Winfrey

“One of my fondest memories with @dollyparton: Having a hoot and a holler while wearing Bob Mackie gowns on her show Dolly,” wrote Winfrey, 72. “This girl from the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee dreamed a life and then lived a life bigger than she could have ever imagined, giving so generously to others in ways we saw and ways we didn’t. No one like her. She brought the light, and we are all better because she was here. God bless you, Dolly—you earned your wings.”

Jackée Harry

The Sister, SIster actress shared on Instagram, “There was only one Dolly. The voice, the songs, the outfits, the makeup, the hair… and underneath all that sparkle was one of the biggest hearts in show business. Dolly was truly incomparable. Rest in peace, you beautiful soul. [heart emoji]”

Sarah Jessica Parker

“No!!!!!! I never met @dollyparton but my gosh, did I love her,” wrote the 61-year-old Sex and the City star. “I don’t think any of us had to know her to love her. One of the greatest this country ever produced. Legend. For real. Forever. And always advocating for those she knew and understood needed a champion. What a loss. But aren’t we so lucky,so fortunate for the endless gifts she shared. With the world. Godspeed and RIP. You will be terribly missed. Xxx, SJ

Kristin Chenoweth

“Like the rest of the world, I’m immediately heartbroken. I met Dolly on several occasions and she always made me feel like one of her own,” the Broadway icon wrote. “She even agreed to sing with me on one of my records. My ultimate inspiration. The world has lost one of the best but I know we will never forget her because she is impossible to forget. I love you Dolly and I will ALWAYS love you.”

Reba McEntire