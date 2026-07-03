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John Cena Reacts to Detail that 'Hannah Montana' Star Jason Earles Was the Same Age as Him
Pop Culture

John Cena Was Shocked to Learn 'Hannah Montana' Co-Star Was 33

On Jimmy Fallon, the WWE legend relives his 'Hannah Montana' cameo and finds out the 'kid' he wrestled was secretly a 33-year-old Jason Earles.

Bernadette Giacomazzo29 days ago
Miley Cyrus at the World Premiere for Disney+'s 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' on March 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Reveals She Dated Fellow Disney Channel Star Dylan Sprouse

During the 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special,' Miley Cyrus confirmed her past relationship with Dylan Sprouse.

Holly Riordan115 days ago
'Hannah Montana' Star Lied About Being a Teenager When He Was Nearly 30
Pop Culture

This ‘Hannah Montana’ Star Was 28 Playing 16 on Disney: 'I Lied to Them'

Jason Earles opens up about being nearly 30 while playing a teen, acting opposite 13-year-old Miley Cyrus, and the secret that almost got him recast on 'Hannah Montana'.

Bernadette Giacomazzo121 days ago
Miley Cyrus at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Says She's Developed 'Sober Lens': 'I Was So Used to Living at a High'

The pop vocalist and former child star struggled with drug and alcohol dependency in the past.

Jaelani Turner-Williams121 days ago
Miley Cyrus attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Teases New ‘Best of Both Worlds’ Recording Ahead of ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary

The music and television icon is taking fans back to where it all began.

Alex Gonzalez122 days ago
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Teyana Taylor and Hannah Montana
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Says She 'Lives Two Lives' as a Parent, Compares Herself to Hannah Montana

The actress spoke about "mommy mode" vs. red carpet mode.

Trey Alston124 days ago
Miley Cyrus Performs as Hannah Montana for the First Time in 15 Years
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Performs as Hannah Montana for the First Time in 15 Years

From recreated sets to archival clips and classic songs, here’s what fans can expect from Miley’s emotional Hannah Montana return on Disney+ later this month.

Bernadette Giacomazzo128 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Cardi B attends the TikTok Clubhouse Superbowl Activation at 1 Hotel San Francisco on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miley Cyrus attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Cardi B Puts NSFW Spin on Miley Cyrus Hit "Party In the USA"

The Grammy winner performed her rendition of Cyrus' 2009 song during a stop on her headlining tour.

Jaelani Turner-Williams143 days ago
Miley Cyrus Returns to Disney for 'Hannah Montana' 20th Anniversary
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Returns to Disney for 'Hannah Montana' 20th Anniversary

From secret pop star to global icon, Miley returns to the role that launched her career for a Disney+ anniversary celebration packed with nostalgia and new revelations.

Bernadette Giacomazzo150 days ago
(L-R) Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus.
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Recalls Being Blamed for Dad Billy Ray’s Pot Smoking on ‘Hannah Montana’ Set

The father-and-daughter duo starred in the hit Disney Channel sitcom from 2006 to 2011.

Alex Ocho393 days ago
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Miley Cyrus
Music

Miley Cyrus Recalls 'Sad' Moment Disney Prohibited Her From Singing 'Hannah Montana’ Songs

Although, the singer said it didn't matter because she didn't want to sing them anyway.

Trey Alston405 days ago
Pop Culture

Tish Cyrus Says She Stayed With Billy Ray Cyrus 'Out of Fear of Being Alone'

Cyrus also revealed she went through "a complete psychological breakdown" the year her mother died.

Joe Price891 days ago

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