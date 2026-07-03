Featured
The rapper kicked off 2024 with a heated exchange with Megan Thee Stallion, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Here is a list of the rapper's most notorious feuds.Starr Savoy
Music
Stream Lil Nas X's Debut Album 'Montero' f/ Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, and More
Lil Nas X has offered up his debut studio album 'Montero,' which includes features from Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Elton John, and Miley Cyrus.Joe Price
From Madonna to Chris Brown, these are the 35 biggest music scandals and shocking industry moments of all time.Complex
After a "Bandersnatch" loosie, Charlie Brooker went back to basics with the fifth season of his Netflix series 'Black Mirror.'Frazier Tharpe