Metro Boomin Says Working With Kanye on His Own Album Would Be a 'Dream Come True,' Teases More Music With James Blake

Before the year officially comes to a close, Metro Boomin spent some time answering questions on his social media.
On Saturday, the producer took to X (formerly known as Twitter) for an impromptu Q&A and made some surprising revelations along the way.
Metro confirmed to a fan that Playboi Carti has done “a couple” of new producer tags and described them with a fire emoji.
When asked about adding his iconic “If Young Metro don’t trust you, I’m gon’ shoot you” tag on the intro of Kanye West’s “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” Metro said it was all Ye’s idea.
“I had no tag on it initially and he called me from [Madison Square Garden] like yo send the tag we about to do the show,” he told another fan on X.
“I was blown away! Especially since he placed it more to the right so that the ‘shoot you’ lands on the 1,” Metro wrote in a separate tweet. “I never would have even thought of that but that’s the genius of Kanye.”
Although the producer told Complex’s Jessica Mckinney that he’s focusing on his joint album with Future and “nothing else” until that’s out, Metro wrote on X that he is already planning his next five albums.
When asked if the Vultures rapper would ever appear on one of his upcoming albums, Metro simply wrote, “Would be a dream come true.”
It isn't clear if one of Metro's upcoming albums includes his unreleased EP Peacocks, Peacoats, Flavor, and Paper with Chief Keef. Although he acknowledge a fan's question about it, he didn't confirm if it would ever see the light of day.
He did, however, confirm that he has "a whole vault" of music with past collaborator James Blake.
Further along into the Q&A, Metro caught the attention of producer The Alchemist who mutually agreed they are each other’s biggest inspirations. He also shouted out BNYX as one of his favorite producers out of “the new wave.”
Metro also clarified that there’s no beef with Drake, despite some subliminal shots coming from each other’s social media accounts recently.
"Are u and Drake seriously beefing or is it not that deep," a fan asked. Metro kept his response short with a simple, "not deep at all lmao."
Their alleged feud stems from comments Metro made while criticizing award shows and their “politics,” citing Drizzy’s Her Loss album collecting more accolades than his Heroes & Villains as “proof.”
"Yet her loss still keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V. proof that award shows are just politics and not for me," Metro said at the time. "Idc about awards honestly, the true award and REWARD is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to peoples everyday lives."
Drake alluded to Metro’s comments in an Instagram Live by addressing the “underachievers,” telling them “you make me sick to my stomach.”