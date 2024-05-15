Lupe Fiasco Seemingly Addresses GOP Candidate Using His Song for Homophobic Campaign Video

Lupe Fiasco doesn’t seem to be a fan of how one of his hits is being used in a political campaign.

Missouri GOP Secretary of State candidate Valentina Gomez, 24, shared a bizarre campaign video on Sunday featuring Fiasco’s 2010 hit “The Show Goes On.”

In the clip, Gomez jogs in the middle of an empty street and wears a weighted vest as she declares, “In America, you can be anything you want. So don’t be weak and gay. Stay fucking hard.”