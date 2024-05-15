Lupe Fiasco Seemingly Addresses GOP Candidate Using His Song for Homophobic Campaign Video

Lupe Fiasco doesn’t seem to be a fan of how one of his hits is being used in a political campaign.
Missouri GOP Secretary of State candidate Valentina Gomez, 24, shared a bizarre campaign video on Sunday featuring Fiasco’s 2010 hit “The Show Goes On.”
In the clip, Gomez jogs in the middle of an empty street and wears a weighted vest as she declares, “In America, you can be anything you want. So don’t be weak and gay. Stay fucking hard.”
As noted by WCPT820 Radio, Gomez is running through the Soulard District in St. Louis, Missouri, a predominantly and historically LGBTQ+ neighborhood.
Gomez also tagged known misogynist Andrew Tate, 37, the controversial influencer and media personality, and his brother Tristan, 35, in the tweet. It’s worth mentioning that the Tate brothers, along with two other individuals, were charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania last June.
The campaign clip seemingly got 42-year-old Fiasco’s attention, though he didn't point directly to the self-proclaimed MAGA/America First devotee’s homophobic campaign slogan.
“We are aware and currently taking action. Thank you. #TeamLupe,” Fiasco tweeted on Tuesday afternoon, hours after Gomez's post.
About 20 minutes after Lupe posted, Gomez replied to her own tweet, adding, "Music by the great Lupe Fiasco. The Show Goes On."
The candidate made headlines in February for an unhinged video of herself using a flamethrower to burn two LGBTQ books, according to NBC News.
“This is what I will do to the grooming books when I become Secretary of State,” said Gomez in the video shared to her social media. “These books come from a Missouri public library. When I’m in office, they will burn.”
Per NBC News, X restricted the flamethrower video’s visibility on the grounds that it might violate the platform’s rules against hateful conduct.