In an interview 2013, Hill said of her time following her debut, "The wild thing is no one from my label has ever called me and asked how can we help you make another album, EVER…EVER. Did I say ever? Ever! With the Miseducation, there was no precedent. I was, for the most part, free to explore, experiment and express. After the Miseducation, there were scores of tentacled obstructionists, politics, repressing agendas, unrealistic expectations, and saboteurs EVERYWHERE. People had included me in their own narratives of THEIR successes as it pertained to my album, and if this contradicted my experience, I was considered an enemy."

Since then, Hill's musical output has been close to nonexistent. In 2003, Hill was supposedly working on her sophomore album. Columbia reportedly coughed up $2.5 million to fund it, building a studio in her Miami apartment and purchasing flights and rooms for various artists to help with the album. However, Columbia allegedly pulled the plug financially as the artists that flew out spent most of their time in their hotels due to getting calls from Hill's team that they would "start tomorrow." The artists were eventually sent home, and no album came out.

A source told Rolling Stone at the time, "[Lauryn Hill] couldn't drive half a mile to the studio. Columbia bent over backwards for her, in pure self-interest, and I think they still believe in her, but you can't abuse the system like that. You can't do that." Other sources stated that when the musicians asked how they would get paid for their contributions to the album, Hill told them, "Do it for God," pretty much telling them to work for free.

Since then, Hill has released singles sporadically, spent time in prison for tax evasion, changed her look several times, and gone on several tours, including a comeback with The Fugees that was later canceled due to animosity between the members and the singer reportedly demanding everyone on the tour refer to her as Ms. Hill. Additionally, Hill was often late, a habit she would keep up throughout the mid-2000s to now at her shows.

Why was Lauryn Hill showing up late to shows?

By 2007, Hill was doing solo shows that received mostly mixed reviews for several reasons, such as performing unheard renditions of her songs, wearing eccentric attire, and her latenesses. Hill's tardiness ranged from several minutes to two whole hours. Hill addressed her lateness during shows in a Facebook post from 2016, stating it's not because she doesn't care about her fans or the music. According to Hill, it's a matter of her embracing the right energy to give the best show that she can.

"I don't show up late to shows because I don't care," she wrote. "And I have nothing but Love and respect for my fans. The challenge is aligning my energy with the time, taking something that isn't easily classified or contained, and trying to make it available for others. I don't have an on/off switch."

She added, "I am at my best when I am open, rested, sensitive and liberated to express myself as truthfully as possible. For every performance that I've arrived to late, there have been countless others where I've performed in excess of two hours, beyond what I am contracted to do, pouring everything out on the stage."

It's imporant to note that some of her shows were also canceled due to health issues, like when she passed out during a show in Europe in 2009.

How has social media responded to Lauryn Hill today?

Lauryn Hill has developed a reputation on social media that sharply contrasts how she was celebrated in the '90s. She's become known as an artist who just doesn't care and whose self-interest is more important than anything else. The jokes and memes that people have made about her tardiness and being a diva have only fueled this image of herself.